The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has named eight Prince William County Public Schools as Virginia Naturally Schools.
The honor is the commonwealth's official environmental education school recognition program. Across Virginia, 35 schools were recognized, according to a news release. The local schools are: Battlefield High School, Coles Elementary School, Dale City Elementary School, Freedom High School, Kilby Elementary School, Mullen Elementary School, Neabsco Elementary School and Piney Branch Elementary School.
"It’s great for [DWR] to be recognizing schools that are making these efforts because we do want the students to be environmental stewards. We want them to understand the positive impact that they can have,” said Kathryn Forgas, principal of Coles Elementary, which has received the honor nine times. “We’ve met and worked with some helpful people, and we are very proud to be recognized.”
Schools must apply each year for consideration, and after the first year, the school must meet additional requirements. As ninth year applicants, Coles staff needed to detail their school’s growth in relation to previous years as well as show how their program met the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement’s goal of students across the commonwealth having at least one meaningful watershed educational experience.
“This award shows evidence of the commitment and achievement of schools that have school-wide activities and programs to increase environmental literacy and stewardship in students,” Jeanne Jabara, coordinator of energy education in PWCS, said in the release.
