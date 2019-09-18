Eighteen Arlington Public Schools students have been named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for 2020.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded in next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
• From H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program: Henry Beesley-Gilman.
• From Washington-Liberty High School: Aida Anderson, Anika Bahl, Ryan Bloom, Caroline Cunningham, Graham Lazorchak and Rebecca Stewart.
• From Yorktown High School: David Day and Albert Johnson.
• From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Sabrina Atkin, Ryan Berry, Victoria Graf, Keegan Lanzillotta, Antonio Martin, Matthew Saenz, Tucker Stanley, Jore Vismante and Nicholas Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.