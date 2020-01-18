Anika Gulati, an eighth-grader from Rachel Carson Middle School earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
Gulati recently turned 13, and had decided to take the ACT out of curiosity. She took the ACT in December out of curiosity and to observe the different sections of the test.
