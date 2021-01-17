[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A preview of the spring courses of Encore Learning will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
The educational program is designed for those 50 and older across the region. Because of the public-health situation, most courses will be held “virtually” in the spring.
For information, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.
