The Fairfax County chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 5 honored two local high-school students as part of its DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest.
The chapter’s contest bestows $500 scholarships to one student each from James Madison and Oakton high schools.
This year’s winner from Madison High was Jalena Marie Smith, who has taken nine honors courses and 10 Advanced Placement classes. She also captains the school’s varsity girls’ crew team, holds an advanced brown belt in tae kwon do and has belonged to the school’s marching and concert bands since she was a freshman. She is the first-chair flutist.
Smith mentors incoming freshmen, is a volunteer reader at local elementary schools, volunteers with animal-rescue groups and has helped elementary-school-age beginning riders at Mulford Horsemanship Riding School.
Her parents, Julia and Arlon Smith, attended the online awards ceremony along with two Madison High staffers, college-and-career specialist Lynn Otto and counselor Ashley Anderson.
This year’s winner from Oakton High was Owen Cassidy, who has a high cumulative grade-point average and has taken many honors and Advanced Placement classes. He is a National Honor Society member and holds an Oakton High School Academic Letter.
Cassidy has been a team soccer player for nearly 10 years, is a talented pianist, volunteers as a kitchen worker at Congregation Beth Emeth and volunteers with younger campers at Camps Airy and Louise.
His parents, Shana and David Cassidy, attended the online ceremony along with Oakton High counselor Charles Grausz and college-career specialist Eddie McClam.
In addition to the scholarship money, Smith and Cassidy each received a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate and wallet recognition card.
The DAR chapter chose the winners based on four qualities: dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality); service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility); leadership (personality, self-control, initiative); and patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals).
Applicants had to submit an information packet containing an information sheet, two recommendation letters, grade transcript and a written description of how he or she tries to manifest the qualities of a good American citizen.
They also had to write a timed essay under the broad title of “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” Within that category, this year’s applicants had to answer the question, “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”
The National Society of the DAR was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of people who helped secure America’s independence. The non-profit, non-political women’s service organization now has more than 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide.
DAR’s Fairfax County Chapter was founded Oct. 14, 1905, in the town of Vienna and now meets monthly in Fairfax. For more information, see the Website at fairfaxcountydar.org.
