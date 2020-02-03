Fairfax County Public Library is partnering with Career Online High School (COHS), an online high school diploma and workforce-readiness certificate program, to offer scholarships to a limited number of adults.
Any Fairfax County resident who is at least 20 years old, has successfully completed eighth grade, has a full-service library card in good standing (or is willing to apply for a library card), and has access to a computer and the Internet is eligible to apply.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at https://research.fairfaxcounty.gov/Education/HS-diploma.
