Because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases and a high number of vacancies within the Fairfax County Public Library system, officials on Jan. 10 announced schedule changes that will last months.
Beginning Jan. 16 and effective through April 1, all regional and community library branches within the system will be closed every Sunday and Monday. These branches will open in keeping with their regularly scheduled hours Tuesday through Saturday.
Regional libraries will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Community libraries will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Access Services branch located at the Fairfax County Government Center will maintain its usual hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To view a system map and listing of regional and community branches, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/library/branches.
