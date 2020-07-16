The Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations from the community to assist students in need who attend schools in the county as part of its annual Collect for Kids Back-to-School Program.
The goal is to provide supplies for at least 2,500 Fairfax County Public Schools students. Britepaths will provide pre-packaged supply kits to its partner schools for distribution to students with demonstrated need.
The supply kits will be helpful to students whether they attend school on-site or virtually, organizers of the initiative said.
Thanks to a bulk-ordering arrangement, a donation of $25 will provide all the necessary supplies for two students. Britepaths is working to raise $25,000 by Aug. 15.
For information, see the Website at https://britepaths.org/our-programs/back-school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.