The Fairfax County School Board has adopted the standard calendar for the 2020-21 school year, which will start for students on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, and end on Friday, June 11, 2021.
The calendar provides a three-day break for Thanksgiving – Nov. 25-27, 2020. Winter break for students is scheduled from Dec. 21, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021. Spring break is scheduled for the week of March 29-April 2, 2021, and Monday, April 5, 2021, is a teacher workday and student holiday.
The calendar was developed by a committee composed of representatives from internal and external constituent groups, including community religious organizations, teachers, employees, principal representatives and central-office staff.
