[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County School Board will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to high-school boundaries in the McLean area on Thursday, Jan. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.
The hearing will be held “virtually”; residents can sign up to speak beginning on Monday, Jan. 18 at 6 a.m.
To register to speak, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2XlGAtp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.