Fairfax County Public Schools will stop using its vendor’s online platform for distance learning during the COVID-19 emergency and has begun an outside review to determine what went so badly awry with its remote-education plan.
Superintendent Scott Brabrand, in Monday evening message to the school community, said the school system would discontinue using its designated online platform – Blackboard 24-7 – for face-to-face instruction.
The school system has retained the law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, which has information-technology and cybersecurity expertise, to review comprehensively why the distance-learning plan went askew. The firm likely will issue its report and recommendations in the next few weeks, Brabrand said.
Brabrand also is convening a Superintendent’s Technology Advisory Council, which will offer guidance and support for the distance-learning initiative. The group will be co-chaired by Bobbie Kilberg, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council; Andrew Ko, managing director of Global Education at Amazon Web Services; and Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics IT.
“Our co-chairs understand the urgency for addressing these issues in an expedited fashion,” Brabrand said.
The council will meet regularly and advise the superintendent on technology architecture and infrastructure, evaluate emerging software that could enhance distance learning and “recommend cutting-edge educational technology for teachers and students,” he said.
While Fairfax schools temporarily ended face-to-face instruction Tuesday until a new plan could be agreed upon, teachers will continue providing educational material through other methods, including Google Classroom, pre-recorded videos, learning packets, e-books and other digital resources, and programming available on television Channels 21, 25 and 99. Students and teachers can still access instructional resources and supports using Blackboard, Brabrand said.
The distance-learning plan unveiled March 27 by Fairfax officials at first glance seemed comprehensive and capable of delivering at least some educational content during the remainder of the academic year. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on March 23 ended classroom instruction for the rest of the school year.
The school system mailed families learning pamphlets, and teachers were slated to provide lessons online using Blackboard 24-7. Students’ work would not be graded during the fourth quarter, but pupils would be given the opportunity to turn in missing assignments and do other work to bump up their final marks.
But the plan, which ramped up over a three-week period (including spring break), crashed immediately upon implementation April 14.
Some students, who did not have to identify themselves when logging in, reportedly disrupted lessons and uttered obscenities. On April 16, the school system shut down teacher-led instruction for the rest of the week to install software patches and conduct additional teacher training.
“We did not cancel distance learning, we just continued it with the other tools,” said schools spokesman Lucy Caldwell.
School officials spent the weekend trying to work the kinks out of the system, including doing tests and installing security patches, then restarted it again Monday, with mixed results.
“When we reached about 40,000 users, it stopped allowing people to join,” Caldwell said, adding that many students successfully logged on after about three tries.
“It’s the load,” she said. “When you have tens of thousands of people who are attempting to get access at the same time, it doesn’t seem to be able to handle it, despite [tech personnel’s] working all weekend.”
As of 1 p.m. on April 20, about 50,000 students had been able to access their teachers’ classes online and most were “having positive experiences with their classmates,” she said.
Efforts to have students log-in with authenticated identities seem to have eliminated the earlier disciplinary problems and officials were working on a school-by-school to deal with last week’s troublemakers, Caldwell said. School leaders now are trying to help teachers adjust to the new regimen.
“The teachers are doing a lot of significant work and they’re making herculean effort to stay connected with their students,” Caldwell said.
Jim Beggs, chairman of the McLean Citizens Association education and youth committee, said many comments he’s received about the distance-learning program have expressed disappointment.
Area private schools began offering distance learning within a week after schools shut down, but Fairfax schools took a month and still fumbled the rollout, Beggs said. The School Board should demand accountability for the failures, he said. “They should explain how this happened, define what accountability means in this case and how it will be applied, and explain how things will be managed better going forward."
The school system assumed it should develop its own online instructional curriculum instead of allowing students to use well-regarded online classes developed by third parties, said McLean Citizens Association board member Louise Epstein, who formerly chaired the education and youth committee.
“This has consumed plenty of FCPS resources for over a decade, and we now see the results,” she said. “FCPS should get out of the business of trying to develop its own instructional materials when there are online courses of this caliber."
