News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following local students have been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Michael Sevila, Great Falls (James Madison University); Aleah Crystal, Vienna (James Madison University); Madeline Blake, Vienna (James Madison University); and Lauren Tillman, Vienna (Longwood University).
Also, Nicholas Frankenberg, of Great Falls (Virginia Tech),
Sloane Kelly, Vienna (University of Lynchburg) and Margaret Warren, Dunn Loring (University of Georgia).
* A total of 176 students from Fairfax County Public Schools high schools have been named to the 2020 All-Virginia Band, Chorus and Orchestra.
Students from throughout Virginia went through a rigorous audition process leading to selection. These groups had been scheduled to perform on April 25 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, but the performances were canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area selected for the honors included:
– Langley High School: Justin Bahr, Band; Cherri Chen, Band; Claire Doody, Chorus; Tamara Haidar, Chorus; Elizabeth Johnston, Band; Alyssa Kim, Orchestra; Gabriel Krieger, Orchestra; Kevin Philips, Band; Eleanor Smedberg, Chorus; Jeffrey Song, Band; Clark Tao, Band; Will Yang, Chorus; Kaylie Yim, Chorus.
– James Madison High School: Christina Alegre, Band; Caroline Cha, Chorus; Lola Henninger, Band; Isabella Mudrick, Chorus; Logan Neville, Chorus; Emily O’Brien, Band; Aaron Oh, Orchestra; Sofie Remondino, Chorus; Christian Sun, Band; Sydney Topoleski, Chorus.
– George C. Marshall High School: Miles Devlin, Band; Teddy Dunn, Band; Elise Ebert, Chorus; Kian Mostaghim, Chorus; Becker Spear, Chorus; and Sofia Vergara, Chorus.
– McLean High School: Ella David, Orchestra; Alex Gamboa, Band; Steve Han, Orchestra; Chris Kang, Band; Catherine Kim, Band; Elena Klenk, Orchestra; Joshua Levy, Band; Sarah Levy, Band; Maxence Mourie, Orchestra; Emily Mortman, Band; Eshan Parkash, Orchestra; Hannah Sim, Band; Alex Swers, Band; Julia Tan, Band; Varun Veluri, Band; Justin Winn, Orchestra.
– Oakton High School: Soni Bae, Orchestra; Danny Harkin, Band; Tyler Hyun, Orchestra; Jayden Liu, Band; Amalia Manhoff, Chorus; Tarun Sivanandan, Chorus; Ray Wang, Orchestra.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Jeb Barker, Band; Aditi Chandreshaker, Band; Emma Cheng, Band; Malva de Boor, Band; Alex Emmert, Band; Sophia Go, Orchestra; Ramya Griddaluri, Orchestra; Jonathan Hou, Band; Mira Kim, Band; Vance Kreider, Band; Jenny Li, Band; Evan Ling, Band; Edward Lue, Band; Jack Moeser, Band; Jason Pak, Orchestra; Zach Pracher, Band; Alex Suh, Orchestra; Sophie Uy, Band; Owen Wetterhan, Band; and Jessica Yoon, Orchestra.
* Anna Wisniewski, a seventh-grade student at Cooper Middle School, has been named winner of the 2020 STEM Essay Contest, sponsored by the McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The competition was open to McLean middle-school students (boys and girls), who were asked to research and publicize a woman who was not recognized in her lifetime but who made a difference in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, discussing why the student selected the woman and what the impact of her STEM contribution was.
Wisniewski wrote about Hedy Lamarr, a film actress and a pioneer in frequency-hopping technology that made spread-spectrum systems possible.
Other award recipients included Laura Zhang, an eighth-grader at Longfellow Middle School, who garnered second place, along with Katharine Kanner-Bitetti, an eighth-grader at the Potomac School, and Fay Moran, a seventh-grader at Cooper Middle, who received honorable-mention accolades.
Students received certificates and checks by mail, and will be invited to an AAUW branch event at a later date.
Fourteen volunteers from the McLean area branch served as judges: Pam Bacher, Marie Briones-Jones, Marlene Chivavibul, Dorothy Hassan, Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, Sherry Joslin, Mary Lou Melley, Nina McVeigh, Tom McVeigh, Judy Page, Caroline Pickens, Betsy Schroeder, Barbara Sipe and Adarsh Trehan.
For more information on the McLean area branch, see the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
* As Virginia schools remain closed due to the state’s COVID-19 social-distancing mandates, BASIS Independent McLean 12th-graders are undertaking senior internships virtually, adapting to the video and audio tools that allow professional experience training to continue as part of the school’s final senior project.
Twenty-two of BASIS Independent McLean’s seniors began internships the first week in March, but since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, senior internships were moved to strictly online.
“Our seniors have shown incredible adaptability and truly these virtual internships are teaching them more than career skills, but they’re also learning important life skills of flexibility and fortitude,” said Head of School Paul Geise.
Senior projects span the final trimester of senior year and involve an off-campus research project and internship in partnership with companies and organizations around the world, and students are required to work at a public or private sector institution or enroll in a university external-study program. Each senior blogs about his/her project updates as well.
Virtual internships range from William & Mary Global Research Institute, Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage to Inova Alexandria Hospital, &pizza and the Library of Congress.
Participating students include Kareem Baig, Tad Berkery, Lieselotte Dubert, Thomas Edelmann, Jackson Edelmann, Robbi Goodyear, Miller Hollinger, Ethan Hsiao, Katerina Kalamatianos, Audrey Kim, Kareena Kohli, Michael Li, Sanjana Mallavarapu, Pendaar Pooyan, Charan Ravikumar, Bhavjeet Sanghera, Nathan Shin, Aanika Singh, Charles Tai, Kamil Urbanowski, Alan Yu and Shang Zhang.
* The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges recently created a $500,000 emergency-assistance fund to support students attending institutions of higher education.
Funding, at up to $33,333 per institution, was used for a variety of purposes, from technology support to helping bring home students who had been studying overseas.
“Importantly, we were able to distribute these monies very quickly and get much-needed relief to these students,” said Matthew Shank, president of the foundation and former president of Marymount University.
The 15 institutions that are part of the foundation educate 29,000 students per year across the commonwealth. For information on the foundation and its efforts to assist students, see the Website at www.vfic.org.
