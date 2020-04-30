News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Samantha Giutini of Oakton, a graduate of Flint Hill School; Yunhee Oh of Vienna, a graduate of Incheon International High School; Jared Lampal of McLean, a graduate of McLean High School; and Konrad McKalip of Vienna, a graduate of the Potomac School have received the dean’s award with distinction for the fall semester at Colgate University.
Griffin Brown of McLean, a graduate of Landon School; Claudia Greco of Vienna, a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Pre; Samantha Sporn of McLean, a graduate of the Madeira School; Elizabeth Isacson of McLean, a graduate of the Madeira School; and Jenna Walter of McLean, a graduate of Mercersberg Academy have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Colgate University.
* Oakton High School student Neil Suri captured the first grand prize at the 2020 Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair for his project “FireWatch: A low-cost wildfire monitoring system for high-resolution fire localization using data sparsity and feature matching.”
Suri also won first place in the Systems Software and Intelligent Machines category.
Parker Hoang of Langley High School received a grand-prize honorable mention and first place in the Chemistry category for his project “Designing a Smarter Smart Hydrogel: Optimization of Poly(vinyl alcohol)-Sodium Borate Hydrogels by Physical Crosslinking with Sodium,” and Divya Somashekhar of James Madison High School received a grand-prize honorable mention and first place in the Plant Sciences category for “A Comprehensive Pharmacological Invitro Study of Ayurvedic Phytocompound Mangiferin Using Spectral and Cell Line Studies.”
* Ten Fairfax County Public Schools students, all from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area, have been awarded 2020 corporate-sponsored scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
The students are part of a group of more than 1,000 National Merit finalists chosen to receive scholarships financed by corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Winners of the corporate-sponsored scholarships, with their probable career fields in parentheses, are:
• Stephanie Liu, Langley High School (bioinformatics), National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship.
• Daniel Mousavi, Langley High School (biomedical engineering), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• Gloria Wang, Oakton High School (economics), National Merit James R. Schlesinger Memorial Scholarship.
• Trenton Elliott, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (electrical engineering), National Merit CACI Scholarship.
• Brandon Fogg, Thomas Jefferson (electrical engineering), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• John Jones, Thomas Jefferson (law), National Merit General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship.
• Daniel Li, Thomas Jefferson (bioinformatics), National Merit Sen.Charles S. Robb Scholarship.
• Catherine Liang, Thomas Jefferson (applied mathematics), National Merit GEICO Scholarship.
• Sanjana Meduri, Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit Leidos, Inc. Scholarship.
• Ronith Ranjan, Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit GEICO Scholarship.
Corporate sponsors provide scholarship awards for National Merit finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the companies serve, or who have college majors or career interests the sponsors want to encourage.
Some scholarship awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Others provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
* JoonWon Lee, a sixth-grader at Oakton Elementary School, was one of five Fairfax County Public Schools students were named winners in the Fairfax Parks Poetry Contest, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The Fairfax County Park Authority shared readings of the winners during the afternoon of Earth Day.
* Nathan Onibudo, a junior at South County High School, has been elected by the countywide Student Advisory Council (SAC) to serve a one-year term as student representative to the Fairfax County School Board, beginning July 1.
Onibudo will participate in School Board meetings as a non-voting member, filling the position held for the 2019-20 school year by Kimberly Boateng, a junior at Lee High School. He will be the 50th student representative to the School Board.
Onibudo entered Fairfax County Public Schools after attending private schools in grades preK-4.
“I have had an overwhelmingly positive experience growing up a student in FCPS and I want to do what I can to make sure that that is the case for all current and future and FCPS students,” he said.
* Brandon Sean Torng, the son of Gwo Torng and Emily Lin of McLean and a senior at St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., has been named a Morehead-Cain Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The designation covers the cost of four years of undergraduate study plus a variety of enrichment programs.
Torng is one of 70 incoming students from around the world to be awarded the designation this year.
* Kathleen Otal, a counselor at McLean High School since 2015, has been named the 2020 Virginia School Counselor Association (VSCA) Secondary Counselor of the Year.
Otal was recognized by VSCA for having a positive impact for students, their families and her colleagues; for demonstrating innovation and leadership in counseling; and for providing exceptional service in the community.
Otal has established programs for students in the free and reduced-price lunch program; founded “Parent University” to help parents support their teens in the college-admissions process; sponsored a girls-leadership committee; and served as co-leader of the School Equity Team and Collaborative Team.
“Ms. Otal will go the extra mile – and then 10 miles after that – to help every single student she can, and is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure students have the academic, behavioral and/or emotional support they need,” said McLean assistant principal Sean Rolon.
Otal, who has worked as a school counselor since 1994, served at Brookfield Elementary School and in Loudoun County Public Schools and Texas before joining the staff at McLean High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of William and Mary and a master’s in counselor education from Virginia Commonwealth University.
* After their first month of “virtual” troop meeting, and a scheduled campout on the way, Senior Patrol Leader Connor Gephart saw the opportunity to maintain troop spirit and believed Troop 13 – sponsored by Church of the Good Shepherd in Vienna – was ready to take their virtual meeting experience to the campground.
Instead of gathering at the Church of the Good Shepherd and preparing to drive off to the beach, scouts and their families gathered in their living rooms on April 18, with camping equipment in hand.
Members of the troop and their families set up tents in their yards, played games, went for hikes and explored local trails, built fires, and worked on rank-advancement requirements.
The Scouts and their family dinner outside enjoying the afternoon spring sunshine, when around 8 p.m., with family campfires burning and the sun setting the members of Troop 13 gather both around their own campfires and digital devices to join Zoom and share their adventures from the day, just as thousands of Scouts have done for more 100 years.
The senior patrol leader led the discussion asking the Scouts about their adventures that the day had brought, and as the campfire was winding down Scouts participated in Thorns and Roses, where many thorns were about not being together and enjoying the fun of camping in the woods as a troop.
