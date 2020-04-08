News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Anna Marinescu of Great Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clark University.
* Madelynn Pounder, a graduate of George C. Marshall High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Lawrence University.
* Jessica Scarano of McLean (Ithaca College) and Taylor Wilson of McLean (Penn State University) have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
* Bradley Owen of Vienna, student at Mount St. Mary’s University, has been awarded a Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, the pre-eminent undergraduate award for students intending to pursue research careers in the fields of natural science, mathematics and engineering.
A total of 396 college students nationally were selected to receive the scholarship, established in 1986 by Congress, and will receive up to $7,500 to cover the cost of tuition, room/board, books and fees.
* The 65th annual Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair showcased more 400 high-school science projects, with judging conducted based on recorded videos due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Projects were judged by over 150 professionals and 40 professional organizations and businesses.
Grand-prize and first-place winners at the county level are eligible to compete in the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair, which also will be held “virtually” in coming weeks.
Grand-prize winners from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
• Biochemistry: Harini Somanchi of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (with Raymond Del Vecchio of Centreville High School), “Cardiomyopathic Chagas Disease: An Exploration of Diagnostic Ability via Nanoparticle Biomarker Capture GluOx Pathway and Perseus-Based Machine Learning.”
• Chemistry: Parker Hoang of Langley High School, “Designing a Smarter Smart Hydrogel: Optimization of Poly(vinyl alcohol)-Sodium Borate Hydrogels by Physical Crosslinking with Sodium Alginate for pH-Responsive Controlled Drug Delivery.”
• Embedded Systems: Neil Suri of Oakton High School, “FireWatch: A low-cost wildfire monitoring system for high-resolution fire localization using data sparsity and feature matching.”
• Engineering Mechanics: Jason Chen of Thomas Jefferson, “Design of a Novel Supersonic Nozzle Using a Multi-Objective Differential Evolution Framework.”
• Materials Science: Lawrence Shi of Thomas Jefferson, “Novel Logic and Global Positioning Capabilities with Germanene-based Topological Insulators through the Quantum Spin Hall Effect.”
• Biomedical Engineering: Eugene Choi, Raffu Khondaker and Irfan Nafi of Thomas Jefferson, “Real-Time Object Search and Detection for the Visually Impaired.”
* Eighteen Fairfax County Public Schools students shared 19 national medals in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.
Morgan Rogers of Oakton High School won an American Visions Medal – the highest honor – as well as a gold medal for her painting, “What Can I Do?”
Other national award-winners from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
• Arielle Kim, Oakton High School, silver medal, drawing & illustration.
• Michelle Liu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, silver medal, digital art.
• Prestan Park, Oakton High School, silver medal, editorial cartoon.
• Sung-Hyun Park, Oakton High School, silver medal, drawing and illustration.
• Fatima Rafie, Oakton High School, silver medal, digital art.
• Alison Wan, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, silver medal, painting.
• Zeynep Yardimci, Langley High School, silver medal, photography.
• Shaw Young, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, silver medal, printmaking.
* Taylor Wreath of Vienna has been named to the president’s list; Lawrence Carvana of Tysons and Marc Longstaff of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list; and Victoria Tozeva of McLean has been named to the principal’s list for the spring semester at Randolph-Macon Academy.
