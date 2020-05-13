News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Linda Ho, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Chi Kim Ho of Great Falls, earned a doctor of pharmacy degree during recent commencement exercises at Virginia Commonwealth University.
* Kay Rollins, a junior at the Potomac School and member of its speech and debate team, won two individual national championships at the 2020 Tournament of Champions competition, hosted “virtually” by the University of Kentucky in April.
Rollins ranked first in the nation both in extemporaneous speaking and original oratory, becoming the only person to ever have won national championships two years in a row in the same event, having also won the extemporaneous-speaking category in 2019.
“I was very proud of last year’s championship-round speech, and I wanted to do that well again,” Rollins said of her repeat victory. “Meanwhile, my oratory is very special to me.”
“Kay is one of those special students who are both talented and driven to succeed,” said Harry Strong, who coached the Potomac School team. “No one is going to out-work her; she is always very well-prepared.”
Potomac School had eight students participating in the 1,100-student field. Kaitlyn Maher ranked third in the nation in congressional debate, Alex Joel was a semifinalist in the same category, and Samira Abbasi and Christian Herald reached the semifinals in public-forum debate.
“All the participants in this tournament had to pivot rapidly, adjusting to speaking in front of a camera rather than an audience,” Strong said. “Making that kind of adjustment while competing at the national-championship level requires tremendous flexibility and focus.”
* The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s (USASMCDC) deputy commander for operations – Vienna native David Stewart – was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony at the command’s Peterson Air Force Base headquarters on May 4.
Lt. Gen. James H. Dickinson, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command and officiating officer for the ceremony, said Stewart’s promotion to general is a very important day for the Army and the Stewart family.
Dickinson said Stewart is a very diverse and broadened officer in terms of experiences who will bring a tremendous amount of talent and experience to this position.
“The Army has made a great choice,” he said. “Far less than 1 percent of the United States Army is ever selected for the rank of general. That in itself speaks volumes for your accomplishments and, more importantly, for your potential in the U.S. Army to go beyond one star.”
Following Dickinson’s remarks, Stewart’s wife and two daughters pinned on his new rank. Stewart then took the oath of office administered by Dickinson, followed by the uncasing and unfurling of the one-star flag.
