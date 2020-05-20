News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Thirty-three students from eight Fairfax County high schools have been named winners of $2,500 scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Scholarship winners are part of a group of approximately 2,500 National Merit finalists chosen to receive scholarships in 2020 primarily financed by the organization.
Scholarship recipients from the Sun Gazette coverage area, with their intended career paths in parentheses, are:
– From Langley High School: Jeffrey Pei (business); Karina Wugang (law).
– From James Madison High School: Katherine Helmicki (veterinary medicine).
– From George C. Marshall High School: Sophia Konde (undecided).
– From Oakton High School: Albert Ding (computer science).
– From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Sabrina Cai (neuroscience); Jessica Chen (international development); Alex Chung (applied mathematics); Aimee Feng (computer science); Sakketh Gabbita (computer science); Shubham Goda (computer science); Joshua Gong (computer science); Victoria Graf (undecided); Sarah Gu (computer science); Justin Han (medicine); Brandon Kim (biomedical engineering); Ann Li (computer science); Jenny Li (computer science); Jerry Li (computer science); Rishabh Misra (computer science); Philip Pan (finance); Vaibhav Sharma (computer engineering); Sylvia Tan (computer science); Jialin Tso (computer science); Emily Wang (computer science); Shannon Xiao (computer science);William Xu (chemistry); Mia Yang (biomedicine); and Richard Zhan (computer science).
Scholarship recipients were evaluated on academic records, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; a personal essay; and a recommendation from a high-school official.
* Christina Luckett of Vienna, a junior at James Madison High School, has been elected as a national delegate and will represent the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital at the National Girls Scouts USA convention, to be held in October.
Luckett has earned Girl Scouting’s Silver and Silver Trefoil awards, and currently is working on her Gold Award, the highest in Girl Scouting. In addition, she has volunteered locally, nationally and internationally, is president of the Madison robotics team and is editor of the high school’s newspaper.
* Jesse Broyles of Great Falls was named a distinguished scholar and George Divone of Great Falls, Adam Malmud of Vienna and Alexandra Gound of Vienna were named commended scholars for the winter term at Mercersburg Academy.
* Adrianne Jewett, principal at Our Lady of Good Counsel School in Vienna, recently was honored as a top student in the Catholic School Leadership Program’s master’s-degree program at Marymount University.
