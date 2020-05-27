News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Rosamund Mitchell of Oakton earned a bachelor of arts degree during recent commencement exercises at the College of the Holy Cross.
** Chase Dixon of Vienna earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree during recent commencement exercises at The Citadel.
* Notle Delk of McLean and Perry Mullins of Vienna have been named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.
* Diana Dombrowski of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Slippery Rock University.
* Carolyn Brown and Eva Weil, students at Haycock Elementary School, are among youth whose work has been selected to advance to a national history competition.
A total of 36 projects statewide were selected for advancement in competition sponsored by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, saluting Virginia History Day.
More than 270 students competed at the state level; judging was done “virtually” this year due to the public-health pandemic.
They were among about 1,000 students who competed in regional contests that had been sponsored by local historical organizations and institutions of higher education.
* Girl Scouts from Vienna, Oakton, Reston and Alexandria have been volunteering at home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help assemble reusable, earth-friendly menstrual pads for girls in developing countries.
The Scouts are partnering with the Northern Virginia chapter of Days for Girls, a nonprofit organization that increases access to menstrual care and education by developing global partnerships, cultivating social enterprises, mobilizing volunteers and innovating solutions that shatter stigmas and limitations for women and girls.
In normal times, Girl Scouts would attend a monthly volunteer event hosted by Days for Girls. Instead, they have been doing all of the volunteer tasks at home: assembling shields, liners and transport bags to create beautiful menstrual kits.
“Girl Scouts and their leaders have enthusiastically given their time and talents to the Vienna chapter of Days for Girls,” said Kathy McIlvain, volunteer coordinator of Days for Girls. “Thanks to their remarkable efforts, hundreds of kits will be able to be assembled and ultimately distributed to girls around the world.”
Girl Scouts participating in this project include troops from Service Units 51-1, 51-7, 52-11, 53-3, 56-1 and 56-6 of the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital. They are among 88,000 members from the Washington metropolitan area.
** A James Madison University sophomore from Vienna is looking forward to researching a deadly heart disease during the remainder of her undergraduate career, after being named the university’s inaugural Beckman Scholar.
Isabel Romov, a biotechnology major, will look for ways to treat arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, an inherited disease that thickens the walls of the ventricles, the lower chambers of the heart. A study published by the National Institutes of Health states that ACM affects mainly young individuals and trained athletes, and can lead to sudden death.
The Beckman Scholars Program provides a 15-month mentored research experience for exceptional undergraduate students in chemistry, biological sciences or interdisciplinary combinations of the chemical and biological sciences. The program is supported by the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation.
Romov will conduct research research under the guidance of JMU chemistry professor Nathan Wright, who is also a biotechnology affiliated faculty member. She also will present her completed research at the Beckman Scholars Symposium in California next summer.
“Isabel embodies the kind of person Beckman is looking for. She is very smart, works really hard and has a deep motivation to try and solve medical problems from the ground up,” Wright said.
The research will involve something akin to building a molecular bandage that will patch up vulnerable areas of the heart, Romov said.
“I am thankful that this award is allowing me to pursue research that I care about,” Romov said, adding that she is happy to be in an environment “where the people around me feel the same way and appreciate science the way I do.”
In addition to Romov, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation funding for James Madison will support two students next year and a fourth in 2022.
