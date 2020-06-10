News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Keerthi Parameshwaran of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Rasheed Syed of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Jeswanth Dowpati of Tysons earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Vishnu Teja Edara of McLean earned a master of science degree in information technology during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
* David Fouladi of Great Falls earned a bachelor’s degree in Russian and Eurasian studies and political science during recent commencement exercises at Colorado College.
** Megan Lawson of Vienna and Jordyn Pistilli of Vienna earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Grove City College.
* Julianne Boulineaux of Vienna earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics, James Bridgeland of McLean earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Benjamin Fybel of Oakton earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and Christian Galiani of McLean earned a bachelor’s degree in finance during recent commencement exercises at the University of San Diego.
** The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Clemson University:
Connor Abod of Great Falls earned a bachelor of science degree in computer-information systems. Benjamin Adams of Oakton earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science. Thomas Beahn III of Oakton earned a bachelor of science degree in financial management. Sara Cyrway of Great Falls earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice. Andres Duenas of Great Falls earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing. Patrick Dunne of Great Falls earned a bachelor of science degree in financial management. Carolyn Fusca of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in bioengineering.
Alexander Haight of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science. Jelani Murray of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in management. Reilly Richardson of McLean earned a bachelor of arts degree in sports communication. Olivia Salamone of Great Falls earned a bachelor of science degree in management. Grant Sears of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies. Kaylea Von Seggern of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing. Matthew West of Great Falls earned a bachelor of ascience degree in management. Morgan Wittrock of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in language and international health.
** Junyoung Hwang of McLean earned bachelor’s degrees in classics and mathematics during recent commencement exercises at Bowdoin College.
* Karim Hamady of Vienna earned a degree during recent commencement exercises at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
* Stephen Kalinsky of Great Falls, Alan Kohler of Vienna, Amanda Mitchell of Oakton, Krishna Sardana of Vienna and Katherine Vietmeyer of Oakton have been named to faculty honors and Joha Kim of Vienna and Steven Pyon of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Cayla Regas of McLean, Carline Stockwell of McLean and Gina DeChristopher of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University.
** Hao Xu of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bradley University.
* Hannah Smith of Vienna was presented with the Elizabeth Jones Art Award during recent commencement exercises at Gardner-Webb University.
The award is presented to a student who exhibits exceptional creativity, productivity, craftsmanship and presentation in the areas of painting, drawing, printmaking or other two-dimensional work.
* A team of fourth-graders from Louise Archer Elementary School recently placed first in the nation in a WordMasters Challenge competition, while a third-grade team from the school place second nationally.
Competing in the most difficult Gold Division, third-graders Keira Dunne, Mathew George and Ayyaan Ghala; fourth-graders Auden Alvarez, Luke Caldwell, Avi Dhanjal, Sanjeev Galigutta and Kallipe Gonos; and fifth-grader Alex Lu each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only 32 third-graders, 39 fourth-graders, and 39 fifth-graders achieved perfect scores.
WordMasters is a critical-thinking and verbal-reasoning competition of 150,000 students from the U.S. in grades 3 to 8. Participants must first become familiar with a set of new words – considerably beyond grade level – and then use them to complete analogies that express various kinds of logical relationships.
* Delia Acosta, Edric Lian and Mythili Suhiri, all from McLean, were part of the Nysmith School fourth-grade team that took top honors in the 33rd annual WordMasters Challenge.
This most recent WordMasters event was the third of three such challenges conducted during the school year; each one was won by Nysmith, resulting in the first-place finish in the overall nationwide standings.
This most recent WordMasters event was the third of three such challenges conducted during the school year; each one was won by Nysmith, resulting in the first-place finish in the overall nationwide standings.
Nysmith’s WordMasters team was coached by language-arts teacher Aisha Enayatulla.
