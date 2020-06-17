News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama:
Edith Galindo of Vienna earned a master of arts degree.
Madeleine Glamb of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in human environmental studies. Elizabeth Maness of McLean earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications and information sciences. Blake Mintz of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration.
Eric Mintz of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration. Brian Price of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree. William Sheridan of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering. Brandon Stinson of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration.
* The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the College of William and Mary:
• From Great Falls: Rebecca Bishof (bachelor of business administration); Caroline Bosch (bachelor of arts); Nakul Dar (bachelor of science); Madison DiLenge (bachelor of arts); Matthew Dungan (bachelor of science); Delaney Flaesch (bachelor of arts); Shivani Gupta (bachelor of arts); Abigail Jackson (bachelor of science); Keaton Lee (bachelor of arts); Erika Marr (bachelor of business administration); John Riddell (bachelor of science); Nicholas Thomas (bachelor of science);
• From McLean: Evelyn Basham (bachelor of science); Autumn Brenner (bachelor of science); Sophia Brodnax (bachelor of arts); Howard Charles (bachelor of science); Tyler Crowley (bachelor of business administration); Clare DaBaldo (bachelor of business administration); Sneha Dass (bachelor of science); Madeline Kelleher (bachelor of arts); Elliot Kim (bachelor of science); Sophia Luwis (bachelor of arts); Riley Pfadenhauer (bachelor of arts); Tara Prakash (bachelor of science); Elizabeth Radcliffe (bachelor of arts); Sarah Raymond (bachelor of business administration); Ryan Riddle (bachelor of science); Sarah Swenson (bachelor of business administration); Anne Winebrenner (bachelor of arts); Ashley Zhang (bachelor of science); Joshua Zinger (bachelor of business administration).
• From Oakton: Benjamin Christenson (bachelor of arts); Arjun Fischer (bachelor of arts); Naomi Gruber (bachelor of arts); Kathryn Heller (bachelor of arts); Richard Liu (bachelor of arts); Alexander Lulushi (bachelor of science); Jenna Ollen (bachelor of business administration); Gil Osofsky (bachelor of science); Yasmine Samereie (bachelor of arts); Grace Shamlian (bachelor of arts); Mallika Suri (bachelor of science); Jesse Williamson (bachelor of arts); Michael Williamson (bachelor of arts).
• From Vienna: Claire Atiyeh (bachelor of science); Nicole Audia (bachelor of science); Allison Brown (bachelor of arts); Rachel Cohen (bachelor of arts); Robert Collie (bachelor of arts); Samuel Desmarais (bachelor of arts); Nicholas Druck (bachelor of science); Paulina Farley-Kuzmina (bachelor of arts); Noushon Fatemi (bachelor of science); Nazrin Garibova (bachelor of arts); Angela Goyal (bachelor of science); Jonathan Griggs (bachelor of arts); Bryan Harthun (bachelor of arts); Nils Janson (bachelor of business administration); Elizabeth King (bachelor of science); Evan Laughlin (bachelor of science); Avis Lu (bachelor of business administration); Alison Luckett (bachelor of arts); Jessica McHenry (bachelor of science); Joseph Moriarty (bachelor of science); Adam O’Connell (bachelor of business administration); Thomas Olmsted (bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary humanities); Andrew Ruhnke (bachelor of arts); Sarah Sues (bachelor of arts); Jay Thompson (bachelor of business administration); Avery Torres (bachelor of science); Varvara Troitski (bachelor of arts); Hailey Ulrich (bachelor of arts); Elizabeth Weech (bachelor of science); and Johanna Weech (bachelor of arts).
* Gracie Slye of Dunn Loring and Jordyn Pistilli of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list with high distinction; Price Seymour of Vienna and Megan Lawson of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list with distinction; and Justin Wichterman of Oakton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College.
* Nicole Berry and Katherine Hoskins of McLean and Lindsey Jiron, Madeleine LeTendre and Leyla O’Beirne of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
* Katerina Banks and James Wombles III of Great Falls; Alyssa Bulford, Caroline McCleary and Douglas Sarasin of McLean; and Nicholas DeChristopher of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Kentucky.
* The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of William and Mary:
• From Dunn Loring: Raman Khanna, Angele Maricar, Isabelle Maricar.
• From Great Falls: Lucy Breiseth, Thompson Brownlee, Caroline Bugge, Megan Carlon, Abigail Crowley, Nakul Dar, Madison DiLenge, William Furlong, Abigail Jackson, Keaton Lee, Zyannah Mallick, Erika Marr, Marisa Mihori, Maxwell Morehouse, Junnah Mozaffar, Bennett Norris, Joshua O’Cain, Tarra Olfat, Mary Peterson, Devika Puri, Alexandra Raposo, John Riddell, London Simonides, Nickash Sivakumar, Grace Smith, Aaraj Vij, Sarah Wang, Daniel White.
• From McLean: Kareem Al-Attar, Domenic Aulisi, Sarah Bonforte, Autumn Brenner, Sophia Brodnax, Lindley Burnam, Caroline Buttz, Celeste Campos, Alexander Camus, Brendan Capozzi, Hana Chaudhri, Andrew Chilton, Cameron Clarke, Abby Comey, Clare DaBaldo, Leah Damelin, Noor Daneshvar, Sneha Dass, Olivia Dempsey, Aarushi Desai, Frank Ding, Christina Eugensen, Rachel Faga, Matthew Feinstein, Sunil Fontaine-Rasaiah, Ariaz Goudarzi, Prateek Govindaraj, Katherine Hales, Robert Hamilton, Henry Hermens, Elizabeth Hoeymans, Alexander Howe, Kaitlyn Huynh, Elliot Kim, Elizabeth Li, Mason Liddell, Matthew Lindeman, Bryce Liquerman, Huan-Cheng Liu, Pedro Massa, Laura Opsahl-Ong, Audrey Park, Tara Prakash, Elizabeth Radcliffe, Peter Rizzo, Luke Scarano, Philip Schowitz, Richard She, Zahra Shirazi, Shriansh Singh, Charlotte Sotos, Selene Swanson, Sarah Swenson, Nina Talwar, Tuna Turk, Elizabeth Turnage, Julie Vadhan, Anouk van Nispen, Charles Wang, Anne Winebrenner, Tyler Yun, Ashley Zhang, Joshua Zinger.
• From Oakton: Rachel Akers, Blake Batchelor, Kenna Campfield, Sophie Cassidy, Jade Chen, Simmi Cilluffo, Katherine Gentry, Naomi Gruber, Kathryn Heller, Saloni Kapila, John Kirkhorn, Richard Liu, Alexander Lulushi, Jessica Marshall, Kathryn Marshall, Jenna Ollen, Gil Osofsky, Carson Parker-Kepchar, Emma Powers, Reilly Rourke, Mihindu Samarasinghe, Yasmine Samereie, Grace Shamlian, Erin Spalding, Mallika Suri, Benjamin Wagner, Robert Warrick, Drew Weber, Jesse Williamson.
• From Vienna: Isaac Ahn, Alejandro Algarra Gonzalez, Vincent Allegra, Daniel Allen, Samuel Amacher, Claire Atiyeh, Nicole Audia, Sheza Baig, Allison Brown, Nicole Carrillo Vallejo, Diego Cruzado, Elizabeth Dawes, Ethan Ding, Nicholas Druck, Genevieve Evins, Peter Faragasso, Paulina Farley-Kuzmina, Noushon Fatemi, Natalie Francois, Janine Frederick, Kristen Fritzeen, Jack Galbraith, Nazrin Garibova, Abhishek Goel, Cameron Goff, Sydney Greco, Bryan Harthun, Lucas Hemmingson, John Hession, Seth Hodges, Nils Janson, Gabrielle Jawer, Guanyu Jiang, Tessa Keyser, Elizabeth King, Jeremy Klein, Mackenzie Krol, Evan Laughlin, Matthew Lee, Evan Lien, Nathaniel Liu, Avis Lu, Alison Luckett, Grantham Luisi, Hannah Mann, Mary McCants, Griffin McDowell, Jessica McHenry, Cate McMahon, Elizabeth Miller, Sidney Miralao, Joseph Moriarty, Isabella Moutinho, Adam O’Connell, Thomas Olmsted, Samantha Pabley, Emily Parrott, Patrick Pham, Eleanor Renshaw, Daniel Reuss, John Rogers, Matthew Rubin, Andrew Ruhnke, Maheen Saeed, Abigail Shusterman, Daniel Slyepichev, Andrew Song, Leeann Soyka, Sarah Sues Jackson Thomas, Jay Thompson, Avery Torres, Varvara Troitski, Claire Troy, Thomas Ulrich, Anisha Vanka, Jacob Wacht, Emeline Walker, Emma Ward, Meghan Ward, Johanna Weech, Emma Williams, Owen Williams, Milan Wolff, Natalie Yanni Olivia Yu, Shaun Yu, Rachel Zeeve, Ted Zhang and Kathryn Ziccarelli.
* Harrish Ganesh, a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, won first place in the Microbiology and Cell Biology category of the Virginia Junior Academy of Science’s annual research symposium.
Ganesh’s paper was titled “The Investigation of the Interactions between the HIV-1 Envelope Glycoprotein and the Lymphocyte Receptor Integrin A4B7.”
In addition, Liam Carey, a freshman at Thomas Jefferson, garnered an honorable mention in the Chemistry category for his paper, “An Unprecedented Evolution of Gas from a Mixture of Organic Compounds and Salts.”
Students across the commonwealth participated in the research symposium – which was conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic – by submitting their original science research papers.
* Nine local students have been awarded scholarships as part of the McLean Community Center’s James C. Macdonald Performing Arts Scholarship Competition.
Because the finals had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers opted to present all finalists with $800 scholarships, rather than the traditional first-, second- and third-place scholarships ranging from $400 to $1,200.
Scholarship recipients included:
• Instrumental music: Ethan Hsiao, BASIS Independent McLean; Alyssa Kim, Langley High School; and Karina Wugang, Langley High School.
• Theater: Rebecca Blacksten, McLean High School; Cole Sitilides, Langley High School; and Hannah Toronto, Langley High School.
• Vocal Music: Lily Chopus, Langley High School; Cynthia Hu, Langley High School; and Tracy Waagner, McLean High School.
* A team from Longfellow Middle School made it to the final eight in the National Science Bowl middle-school competition, held recently.
Forty-five teams from across the U.S. took part in the national competition, advancing from regional competitions, where teams had to place first in order to advance. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition this year was conducted in a “virtual” online format.
Longfellow team members were David Wei, Daniel Li, Samuel Li, Vayun Malik and Shaan Vyas. Science teacher Jim Bradford sponsors the team.
A team from Odle Middle School in Bellevue, Wash., won the competition.
The U.S. Department of Education created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields. Approximately 290,000 students at the high-school and middle-school levels have participated in the competition since its creation.
