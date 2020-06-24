News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Ashwaq Almatrafi of Vienna earned a master’s degree in information technology and Lydia Erickson of Vienna earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology during recent commencement exercises at Hood College.
* Daniel Salamone, the son of Thomas and Dori Salamone of Great Falls and a graduate of Langley High School, earned a bachelor of arts degree in international business and management, and James Moore, the son of John and Laurie Moore of Vienna and a graduate of James Madison High School, earned a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and economics, during recent commencement exercises at Dickinson College.
* Elizabeth Godbout of Vienna (22182) earned a bachelor of arts degree in art history during recent commencement exercises at Arcadia University.
* Sean Connolly of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Arcadia University.
* Musallem Alameri, Saleh Alameri and Saeed Alefari of McLean and Sahar Salim Al Hasani from Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University.
* John Scalia and Joseph Semel of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Denison University.
* Sophianna Houmaoui of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
* David Fraley of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University.
* Dylan Cheng, an eighth-grader from Cooper Middle School, and Deven Hagen, a seventh-grader from Longfellow Middle School, were among 115 middle-school students competing this season online in the Buzzword academic competition sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments.
Cheng finished sixth in 2020 Season 1 Level C in the Middle-School Division and Hagen finished 10th in Season 1 Level A in the Middle-School Division.
For information on the competition, see the Website at http://naqt.com/buzzword.
