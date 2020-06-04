News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the Georgia Institute of Technology:
Evan Clinton of Vienna earned a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering.
Sai Prakash Nanduru of McLean earned a master of science degree in computer science.
Jonathan Paravano of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering. Steven Pyon of McLean earned a bachelo of science degree in electrical engineering. Bryce Huber of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. Melody Marshall of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering.
* Justin Kuo of McLean, Brady Culman of Oakton and Yigit Guney of Oakton earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Bucknell University.
* Brandon Arcari of McLean and Jonah Bol of Great Falls earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the University of Vermont.
* Michelle Fuhrer, Joseph Goldsmith and Mamata Subedi of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Shepherd University.
** Erica Weiss of Great Falls; Katelyn Craven, Naazneen Gill, Justin Kuo, Kyle Morin, Andrew Pacious and Katie Slade of McLean; and Katherine Hilal of Oakton have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bucknell University.
* Ryan Racinez of Vienna and Jessica Snyder of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Utah.
* Hannah Moss of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
** The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the Georgia Institute of Technology:
Evan Clinton of Vienna earned a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering.
Sai Prakash Nanduru of McLean earned a master of science degree in computer science.
Jonathan Paravano of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering. Steven Pyon of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. Bryce Huber of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. Melody Marshall of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering.
* Sophia Tedesco, a senior at George C. Marshall High School, has been named a 2020 Presidential Scholar by U. S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Tedesco is one of 161 students from around the country – and one of three Virginians – selected for the honor.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.
* Divjot Bedi of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology and Justin Hu of James Madison High School are among three Fairfax County Public Schools students named 2020 Coca-Cola Scholars by the Coca-Cola Co. and the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.
They were among 150 students nationwide selected for the $20,000 scholarships, based on leadership, service and academics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.