News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Juna Khang, the daughter of Yon Paekkhang of McLean, earned bachelor of arts degrees in psychology and Spanish, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Williams College.
Khang also was inducted into the Williams College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.
* Sophianna Houmaoui of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
* Four students have been selected as recipients of the 2020 Science and Math Achievement Awards from the McLean Area Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Receiving math awards were Eleanor Richard of McLean High School and Victoria Li of Langley High School. Receiving science awards were Katherine Cox of McLean High School and Fay Shuai of Langley High School.
For the last seven years, the AAUW branch has partnered with counselors at local high schools to provide achievement awards to female students finishing their junior year. Each award, which was funded through the branch’s 2019 annual book sale, consisted of a certificate and a check for $100.
The branch instituted the awards to encourage young women to pursue educational opportunities related to STEM [science, technology, engineering and math].
Students will be invited to a future branch event for recognition at a time when social gatherings make sense, officials said.
For more information on the McLean Area branch of the AAUW, see the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
