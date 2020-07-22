News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Luz Villar of Vienna earned a master of science degree in investigations during commencement exercises at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven.
* Katie Burnham of McLean, Cameron Lombardi of McLean, Sarah Siegel of McLean, Madeline Arendt of Vienna and Ariana Smith of Vienna earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Emily Van Court of Vienna earned an associate of arts degree, with distinction, during recent commencement exercises at Bard College Simon’s Rock.
* Preston Hasting has been named to the president’s list and Zoe Treibitz has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Drake University.
** Asher Uman, the daughter of Howard Uman and Terry Ayotte of Vienna and a 2019 graduate of James Madison High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019-20 academic year at Smith College.
* Sofia Aguiar of McLean, Lauren Binstein of McLean, Molly Hilliard of McLean and Riley Fitzsimmons of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fairfield University.
* Buddy Moya of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Drury University.
* Harsha Sunkara of Great Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bryant University.
* The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced a new round of college-sponsored scholarships for students attending Fairfax County Public Schools.
Recipients of college-sponsored scholarships, with their probable career fields in parentheses, from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
– Tanya Kurnootala of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (medicine), National Merit Virginia Commonwealth University Scholarship.
– Rohan Voddhi of Thomas Jefferson (computer science), National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.
– Jessica Yoon of Thomas Jefferson (oncology), National Merit Emory University Scholarship.
– Mikhail Allen of Thomas Jefferson (computer engineering), National Merit University of Maryland Scholarship.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Nationwide, more than 7,600 students received Merit Scholarship awards in 2020. This is the final group of scholarship recipients for the class of 2020.
* “Collect for Kids,” an effort to provide school supplies to youth sponsored by Fairfax County Public Schools and the Foundation for FCPS, is moving online for this school year.
“All donated funds will be used to purchase assembled grade-level appropriate kits for students in need,” organizers of the effort said.
For information and to contribute, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2ZytefA.
* The Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations from the community to assist students in need who attend schools in the county as part of its annual Collect for Kids Back-to-School Program.
The goal is to provide supplies for at least 2,500 Fairfax County Public Schools students. Britepaths will provide pre-packaged supply kits to its partner schools for distribution to students with demonstrated need.
The supply kits will be helpful to students whether they attend school on-site or virtually, organizers of the initiative said.
Thanks to a bulk-ordering arrangement, a donation of $25 will provide all the necessary supplies for two students. Britepaths is working to raise $25,000 by Aug. 15.
For information, see the Website at https://britepaths.org/our-programs/back-school.
