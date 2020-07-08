News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Elizabeth Barrow of Great Falls earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Clark University.
* Sophianna Houmaoui of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in stage and screen arts during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
* George King, the son of Doug King of McLean; Bridget Scalia, the daughter of Eugene and Patricia Scalia of McLean; James Lucky, the son of Mark and Amy Lucky of Oakton; Ian Martens, the son of Matthew and Wendy Martens of Vienna; and Emma Mehigan, the daughter of Timothy and Julie Mehigan of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Furman University.
* Alexander Joel, a rising senior at the Potomac School, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth merit scholarship to study the Russian language in for five weeks this summer.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State to improve Americans’ ability to communicate in critical languages including Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian and Turkish. A total of 500 students were awarded scholarships out of an applicant pool of 3,000.
Due to the current public-health situation, the immersion program was converted to an online version this summer.
