News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Maddy Clark, the daughter of Andrew Clark and Elaine Metlin of McLean and a 2016 graduate of Georgetown Day School, earned degrees in English and sociology during recent commencement exercises at Bates College, where she was inducted into the college’s chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society.
* Nadia Malik of Great falls earned a bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences and David Fraley of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in bioelectronics during recent commencement exercises at Marquette University.
* Anna Jane Serfass of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in hospitality management during recent commencement exercises at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
* Matthew Ruffner of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in astronomy/physics and Eva Glick of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts in journalism during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
* Sarah Nus of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Concordia University Wisconsin.
* Abigail Covington of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Millikin University.
* Delaney Connolly of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Loyola University Maryland.
* Emma Young of McLean and Bolu Adubi of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Kansas.
* Three Oakton High School students were the only youth from Virginia invited to participate at the 2020 Global Health Leaders Conference, sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and held “virtually” due to the public-health pandemic.
Lucy Kim, Kevina Wang and Sara Razavi presented on a variety of topics.
The Global Health Leaders Conference is a student- and faculty-led conference that features some of the world’s leading researchers, physicians, policy developers and professors. High-school students are selected to participate via a competitive process.
* Girl Scouts can now earn a commemorative 19th Amendment patch from Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
Through a new online program, troops and individual Girl Scouts will learn about the 19th Amendment, the women’s suffrage movement and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts’ unique roots in women’s history.
This three-part digital program introduces Girl Scouts to Wolf Trap’s founder, Mrs. Catherine Filene Shouse, and guides them through key events of her accomplished life through an online scavenger hunt. Participants will apply what they’ve learned to produce a performance piece of their own.
The goal of this program is to share Mrs. Shouse’s story, celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and inspire creativity and confidence through performing arts, National Park Service officials said.
August 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote nationally. The National Park Service has partnered with Girl Scouts to commemorate 100 years of women’s suffrage and to highlight the fight for women’s rights, evident in park sites across the country.
