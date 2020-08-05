News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Andrew Smith of Vienna earned a degree in computer science, cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Wheaton College.
* Brendan McDonough of Oakton earned a bachelor of arts degree in intelligence analysis during recent commencement exercises at York College of Pennsylvania.
* Madeline Arendt of Vienna, Katie Burnham of McLean, Cameron Lombardi of McLean, Sarah Siegel of McLean and Ariana Smith of Vienna earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Brendan McDonough of Oakton earned a degree during recent commencement exercises at York College of Pennsylvania.
* Rebecca Canfield of Great Falls, Simon Kasbari of Oakton and Maria Mobley of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University.
* Hunter Slingbaum of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
* Luc Rousseau of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019-20 academic year at Colorado College.
* Monica Mathewson and Emily Roesch of McLean and Alison Jung and Emma Smith of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baylor University.
* Maddy Clark, the daughter of Andrew Clark and Elaine Metlin of McLean and a 2016 graduate of Georgetown Day School, and Isabella Sobolewski, the daughter of Robert Sobolewski of Oakton and Maritza Matheus of Chevy Chase and a 2019 graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bates College.
* Anna Neubauer of Oakton has been named to the dean’s list for the spring term at Knox College.
* Ash Ondoua of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Lawrence University.
* Arola Oluwehinmi of Dunn Loring, George Divone of Great Falls and Jessica Broyles of Great Falls have been named to the honor roll for the spring term at Mercersburg Academy.
* McLean resident Michael Adams has been named to the board of advisors of the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College.
Adams, a 1983 Dartmouth graduate, is a retired senior leader at Bechtel Group, having served as president, chief financial officer and on the board of directors.
Notable projects for which he was responsible include airports in Muscat, Oman; Doha, Qatar; Las Vegas; and Lima, Peru; as well as motorways in Albania, Croatia, Romania and Kosovo; the Tacoma Narrows Bridge; and rail projects in the United Kingdom, including the Crossrail, High Speed 1 and West Coast Route Modernisation.
Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering sciences and French literature from Dartmouth, then went on to earn a master of business administration degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
* Marymount University has become a member of the National Intercollegiate Mutual Aid Agreement (NIMAA), one of more than 100 signatory institutions across the nation that pledge to support each other in the event of a natural disaster or civil emergency.
Marymount joins Georgetown University and the George Washington University as members of the five-year-old organization from across the Washington region.
“In these uncertain times, it is critically important for all higher-education institutions to be closely linked and well-prepared for the unknown,” Marymount president Irma Becerra said. “Joining NIMAA and teaming up with other schools to better respond to crises is a proactive step that I am glad we have taken here at Marymount.”
Members of NIMAA are eligible to receive outreach and training opportunities through the agreement, in addition to drills and exercises for campus emergency-management teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.