News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at James Madison University:
Carleigh Johnson of Great Falls earned a master of arts degree in education. Hannah Frick of Vienna earned a master of science degree in kinesiology. Jack Anzilotti of Vienna earned a master of physician-assistant studies degree.
Justin Fitzsimmons of Vienna earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting. Kendall Beerman of Oakton earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting. Sean Nielsen of Vienna earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting.
David Allely of Oakton earned a bachelor of science degree in biology.
Claudia Reutemann of McLean earned a bachelor of business administration degree in computer information systems. Joshua Abbott earned a bachelor of business administration degree in computer information systems. William Gerhardt of Vienna earned a bachelor of business administration degree in computer information systems. Logan Cunningham of Oakton earned a bachelor of business dministration degree in finance.
Anais Toscano of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in health sciences. Matthew Anderson of Great Falls earned a bachelor of arts degree in history. Thomas Shumway of Oakton earned a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing. Daniel Goddard of Oakton earned a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing.
Cara Mazella of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Kendall Christenson of Great Falls earned a bachelor of science degree in nursring. Madeline Fallon of Great Falls earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Ana Mastrogiuseppe of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Sonali Prabhu of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Jennifer Burke of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in public policy and administration. Zachary Fingerhut of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in sport and recreation management.
* The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bucknell University.
– From Great Falls: Erica Weiss.
– From McLean: Naazneen Gill, Justin Kuo, Kyle Morin, Andrew Pacious and Calvin Zug.
– From Oakton: Brady Culman and Katherine Hilal.
* Olivia Kloster of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.
* Reahgann Harrell of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Concordia University.
* Bryce Katahara of Great Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University.
* Luc Bonvouloir of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University.
* Anika Gulati, an eighth-grader from Rachel Carson Middle School earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
Gulati recently turned 13, and had decided to take the ACT out of curiosity. She took the ACT in December out of curiosity and to observe the different sections of the test.
* More than 75 volunteers gathered Jan. 11 at Waples Mill Elementary School to create valentines as part of the Foster Care for Success initiative.
The valentines were put in CARE packages and sent to former foster-care youth who now are in college and may not get such packages, as their fellow classmates often do.
The effort, led by the STAMP [Science, Technology, Art, Music and Philanthropy] initiative at Waples Mill, brought out principal Greg Brotemarkle and School Board members Karl Frisch, Karen Keys-Gamarra and Rachna Sizemore Heizer. Students and families from Crossfield Elementary and Franklin and Rachel Carson middle schools also took part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.