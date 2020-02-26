Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.