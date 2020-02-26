News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Rajawi Aldarsouni of McLean earned a degree during recent commencement exercises at Saginaw Valley State University.
* Lindsey Brinkley of McLean, a 2018 graduate of Langley High School, has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Florida.
* Andres Borjas of Vienna, Paul Campo of Oakton, Daniel Ernst of McLean, Will McLeish of McLean, Daniel Meakem of McLean, Rachel Miller of Vienna, Yunzhu Pan of Great Falls, Ana Salazar Ramirez of McLean, Garrett Kurtz of Vienna, Adrienne Malcolm of Great Falls and Carolina McCabe of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Tufts University.
* Kathryn Hale of Great Falls, Joseph Piescik of Vienna Mary Barvick of Great Falls and Nicholas Beatty of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Dallas.
* Sophie Huffman of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Canisius College.
* Nadia Milman, the daughter of Doug and Natalie Milman of Oakton, has been named to the dean’s list for the first semester at the University of Virginia.
** Abigail Covington of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Millikin University.
* A total of 343 students traveled to 28 different countries during winter break as part of service trips sponsored by George Mason University’s Global Education Office.
Among those journeying across the world was a contingent from Mason’s Engineers for International Development, who traveled to San Pablo de Amali, Ecuador, where they helped to install a water system for the community.
* The following students from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area received Gold Key awards in the Regional Scholastic Writing Awards competition, and will be honored during a ceremony on March 8 at the University of the District of Columbia:
• From McLean High School: Lily Neusaenger (three awards), Abby Powell, Elisabeth Eick, Isaac Lamoreau, Jennifer Li and Jonghaw Kim.
• From Oakton High School: Emily Bach (three awards) and Gloria Wang.
• From James Madison High School: Hannah Nguyen.
• From Langley High School: Seohyun Yoon.
• From George C. Marshall High School: Yeowon Yoon.
• From Longfellow Middle School: Isabella Cai.
* By finishing fifth in regional Virginia Science Olympiad competition, a team from Oakcrest School will compete in the statewide competition, to be held March 28 at the University of Virginia.
The Oakcrest School high-school squad took first place in regional competition in the anatomy/physiology category during the regional competition, held Feb. 8 at the University of Mary Washington, and individual students garnered a number of high finishes.
“It was a wonderful team effort across the board,” said Kat Hussmann, a science teacher at the school and coach of the Science Olympiad team.
* Erinn Harris, who has served as a journalism teacher and adviser at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for the past 12 years, has been named the 2020 National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA).
Harris, who began her career in Fairfax County Public Schools as a teacher at Lee High School in 2005, has been yearbook adviser and photojournalism teacher at Thomas Jefferson since 2008, and journalism teacher and newspaper adviser since 2013. She reintroduced broadcast journalism into the curriculum at the school, and created a convergent media course, bringing together Journalism 1, 2, 3 and 4 and broadcast journalism.
She serves as adviser to tjTODAY, the school’s student newspaper, and Techniques, the school yearbook, both winners of national awards from CSPA and the National Scholastic Press Association.
* McLean High School’s online news Website, The Highlander, has been named one of 28 publications across the nation as a finalist in the Pacemaker competition, sponsored by the National Scholastic Press Association.
The Highlander is the only Website among Fairfax County Public Schools and one of just two across Virginia to earn finalist status.
Winners will be announced at the Journalism Education Association/NSPA spring convention, to be held in April.
** Jesse Broyles of Great Falls has been named a distinguished scholar and Adam Malmud of Vienna has been named a commended scholar for the fall term at Mercersburg Academy.
* McLean students Charlie Poole and A.J. Poole recently presented a speech on care-giving youth at the Brain Bowl 2020, a fund-raiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia support held in Boca Raton, Fla., on Jan. 23.
The brothers discussed their work as caregivers for their grandmother when she lived at their home, and promoted the Website www.kidsarecaregiverstoo.com.
They also discussed a pilot program at McLean High School to recognize local youth who offer at-home caregiving and provide them with accredited service hours for their efforts.
Charlie Poole is a junior at McLean High School, and A.J. Poole is a freshman at Landon School.
For information on the Brain Bowl, see the Website at www.brainbowlevents.org.
* An estimated 450 students, parents and community members from the Langley High School pyramid recently teamed up with Rise Against Hunger to package meals for the world’s hungry.
The event marks the sixth year that the initiative was held at Colvin Run Elementary School, designed to support those in developing countries while teaching students about the importance of service.
The event raised the funding to package 93,000 meals of highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals.
