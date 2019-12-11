News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Koji Otani, who teaches Japanese at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named the 2019 K-12 Teacher of the Year by the American Association of Teachers of Japanese.
Otani, who has worked for Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) since 1998 and at Thomas Jefferson since 2006, was recognized for quality and innovative teaching, service to the profession and to the community, participation in professional-development activities, and advocacy for the program and Japanese-language education.
Otani began his educational career in the Japanese-immersion program at Floris Elementary School, where he later was named lead teacher. At Thomas Jefferson, he teaches Japanese 1, 2, 3, 5 and Advanced Placement coursework.
** Elena Fernandez of Vienna has been inducted into the Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
** John Bucy of McLean was a member of the cast of the Emerson Stage production of “10 Out of 12” in November at Emerson College.
* U.S. Army Spec. Alexander Burney of Vienna, a graduate of Oakton High School, has graduated from the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (NAVSCOLEOD), a jointly-staffed Army-Navy-Air Force-Marine Corps schools offering specialized training to officer and enlisted ranks of the military (U.S. and international) and select civilian officials.
Training includes the best methods and procedures for the recovery, evaluation, rendering safe and disposal of ordnance – surface and underwater, conventional and nuclear.
Upon graduation, Spec. Burney joined the 741st Ordnance Company at Fort Bliss, Texas, and was deployed to the Middle East.
* The Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation highlighted a vast array of impactful work from students and faculty at the organization’s 40th annual dinner, held Nov. 13 at the Marriott Fairview Park.
More than 460 community leaders attended the event – with the theme “Strong Roots, Bright Future” – while student-ambassadors from a variety of disciplines shared their personal stories with donors and guests, and a live appeal raised more than $30,000 to fund scholarships and student assistance.
Gov. Northam was on hand to salute retiring Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova, an alumna of the college, as one of this year’s honorees. She noted that, “really, it has been NOVA that has prepared me for what I’ve done working for Fairfax County. I was eager to work; I was eager to realize my full potential. I am a proud alumna.”
The event was emceed by former Virginia Secretary of Education Jim Dyke and NOVA Educational Foundation board chair Ellen Dyke, who spotlighted the college’s continuing public and private partnerships.
Several awards were presented during the evening:
• Northrop Grumman was honored as Distinguished Corporate Partner for 2019, an award presented by state Sen. Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax).
Northrop Grumman was one of the founding partner companies to help launch the “Advance” program at the college, which supports students transferring to George Mason University to complete their undergraduate degrees.
• The George Washington University (GWU) was saluted as Distinguished Academic Partner, with the award presented by Russ Ramsey.
GWU’s Health Careers Opportunity Program has partnered with Northern Virginia Community College to offer eligible students scholarships to study at GWU’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
“Public-private partnerships are integral to tackling complex problems in our community, such as health equity, and GW is proud to have strong partners who are also passionate about this work, such as Northern Virginia Community College,” said Dr. Reamer Bushardt of GWU.
