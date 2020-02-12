News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
*The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Western Governors University:
Mark Criswell of McLean earned a master of science degree in cybersecurity and information assurance. Patrick Carney of Vienna earned a master of science degree in cybersecurity and information assurance.
* The following local students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the Georgia Institute of Technology:
Paul Burke of Oakton earned a master of science degree in nuclear engineering. William Craver of Great Falls earned a master of science degree in aerospace engineering. Mary Forburger of McLean earned a master of science degree in electrical and computer engineering. Justin Lanahan of Vienna earned a master of science degree in computer science. Erik Shafer of Vienna earned a master of science degree in computer science.
Brian Kalish of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in computational media. Maggie Parsons of Oakton and earned a bachelor of science degree in mechnical engineering.
* Steven Baker of Vienna and Sean McClarnon of Vienna have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Shenandoah University.
* Bradley Owen of Vienna has been named to the president’s list and Matthew Becht of Vienna and Michael Selton of Great Falls have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.
* Anne Poliquin of McLean, Ava Brugger of McLean, Eric Schertler of McLean and Lexi Gage of McLean have been named to the president’s list and Madeline Cybulski of Vienna and Magdiel Grimes of McLean have been named to the dean’s list at the College of Charleston.
* Steven Baker of Vienna, Julia Baum of Vienna, Amber Colvin of Vienna, Sarah Dayton of McLean, Vanessa Estaniel of McLean, Ruby Larimer of McLean, Sean McClarnon of Vienna, Nicole Seal of Vienna, Jasmine Soucek of Vienna, Kathryn Sours of Vienna, Jedidiah Temple of Vienna and Vincent Vilasi of Great Falls have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University.
* Price Seymour, the son of Stephen and Karen Seymour of Vienna and a 2018 graduate of Trinity Christian School; Megan Lawson, the daughter of Richard and Catherine Lawson of Vienna and a 2016 graduate of Mount Hebron High School; and Jordyn Pistilli, the daughter of Vincent and Judith Pistilli of Vienna and a 2016 graduate of James Madison High School, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Grove City College.
** Mollie McNally of Great Falls, Sarah Siegel of McLean, Samir Narula of McLean, Justin Lumpkin of McLean and Jacob David of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Miami University.
** Garrett Kurtz of Vienna, Adrienne Malcolm of Great Falls and Carolina McCabe of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Tufts University.
** Helen Francis of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Frostburg State University.
** Andrew Smith of Vienna, Ryan Smith of Oakton, Anastasia Schlechty of Vienna and Madeleine Dunlap of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College.
** Sophia Dort of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall semester at Duke University.
** Ana McMenamin of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Rhode Island.
** Piper Phillips of McLean, Claire Ashby of Vienna, Emily Kilbourne of Vienna, Charles Welling of Vienna and Katherine Hikin of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Emerson College.
* Rebecca Canfield of Great Falls and Simon Kasbari of Oakton have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Hofstra University.
* Paula Jaramillo of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Colby College.
* The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Delaware:
– From Dunn Loring: Elysa Warren.
– From McLean: Yujun Long, Elizabeth McCulla, Ann Sargent, Miles Simpson.
– From Vienna: Madison Stoupa, Philip De Paola, Duncan Edwards, Julia Walker, Siena Ferrick, Sydney Alloy, Jeffrey Kedda.
* Josephine Young, the daughter of J. Paul Young Jr. and Jill Young of McLean, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of the South.
* Anna Neubauer of Oakton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Knox College.
* Andrew Shapiro of Great Falls and Whitney Wiley of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of New Hampshire.
* Raymond Wilson of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Champlain College.
** Michael Rutherford of Vienna has been initiated into the University of New Mexico chapter of the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
** John Bucy of McLean recently particiapted in the Emerson College production of “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot.
Bucy, a senior, is pursuing an acting degree.
* Four Fairfax County Public Schools students, including three from the Sun Gazette coverage area, were awarded Gold Key American Visions honors at the 2020 Regional Scholastic Art Awards program, and will see their works compete in national competition this spring.
From the local area, Arin Kang of McLean High School received the award in drawing and illustration; Tyler Chapman from Oakton High School in photography; and Morgan Rogers of Oakton High School in painting.
They were among 372 Fairfax County Public Schools students who earned a collective 571 awards in the competition. Those earning Gold Key and Silver Key honors will have their works displayed at Northern Virginia Community College’s Ernst Community Cultural Center from Feb. 6 to March 15, with an awards ceremony slated for March 4.
Students earning Gold Key awards from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
• Kilmer Middle School: Kaylee Nguyen.
• Langley High School: Leanne Hou, Erica Kang (three awards), Zeynep Yardmci.
• Longfellow Middle School: Ally Chen, Emma Chen (two awards), Catherine Kang, Sabrina Martin, Mingnah Ng, Ryan Soong.
• James Madison High School: Laura Baik (three awards), Blessen Dade, Kelly Hager, Ashley Ham, Meybelin Palacios-Carcamo, Hannah Weller.
• George C. Marshall High School: Shama Abdelfattah, Catherine Guo, Jack Lwin, Maria Mendoza Blanco, Brynn Norwood, Sarah Pounder.
• McLean High School: Elizabeth Eick, Maddie Ernst, Julia Johannsen, Arin Kang, Ethan Kang, Yixuan Sun, Andrea Yao.
• Oakton High School: Dawn Bangi, Bahar Bicak, MinJi Kang (two awards), Arielle Kim, Hope Kim (five awards), Monica Kwon (two awards) Yoonje Lee, Megan McDermott, Sarah Naidich (four awards), Brandon Nguyen, Sun-Hyun Park, Fatima Rafie, Rebecca Rainhart, Daniela Reyes Atencia, Morgan Rogers (three awards), Lena Song, Kaitlyn Stanton (two awards), Courtney Te.
• Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Megan Li, Michelle Liu (two awards), Anne Shen, Nicole Sim, Alison Wan (three awards), Manda Xie, Shaw Young.
* Ronith Ranjan, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named one of two Virginia high school students to take part in U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Ranjan will spend a week in Washington, viewing government in action alongside U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. The experience will include policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, and officials from the U.S. Departments of State and Defense as well as directors of other federal agencies. Students may participate in meetings with the president and a Supreme Court justice, as well.
A $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies, with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science, also is awarded to the selectees.
* Fifth-grader John Bitar won The Langley School’s 2020 Geography Bee on Jan. 23 in the first round of a nationwide geography competition hosted by the National Geographic Society.
Ten Langley students in grades 4-8 were chosen to participate in the school’s bee based on their scores on a qualifying test. During the competition, contestants answered a series of oral and written questions about both national and world geography, cultures and civilizations.
Langley’s winner will take a qualifying test to determine state competitors. Up to 100 of the top scorers on this written exam from each state will then face each other in their statewide Geography Bee this spring at Longwood University.
State winners will participate in the national championship in Washington, where they will compete for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.
* Fourth-grader Sabina Hagen won the school’s National Geographic GeoBee during competition held Jan. 23 at the school.
Haycock’s winner will take a qualifying test to determine state competitors. Up to 100 of the top scorers on this written exam from each state will then face each other in their statewide Geography Bee this spring at Longwood University.
State winners will participate in the national championship in Washington, where they will compete for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.
