News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Meshal Altowairqi of Vienna earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management during summer commencement exercises at Wilkes University.
* Two hundred forty-four students from 18 Fairfax County Public high schools have been named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for 2020.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded in next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Semifinalists from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
– From Langley High School: Jayeesh Chennupati, Isaac Chiu, Jaehyug Cho, Stephanie Liu, Daniel Mousavi, Jeffrey Pei, Shahan Salam and Karina Wugang.
– From James Madison High School: Katherine Helmicki, Justin Hu, Aryan Pandya, Anjali Sardana and Hanwen Zhang.
– From George C. Marshall High School: Elise Ebert, Sophia Konde and Sophia Tedesco.
– From McLean High School: Flavia Carcani, Benjamin Hacker, Hyohyun Jung, Allison Lai, Sarah Levy, Priya Shah and Ashley Xing.
– From Oakton High School: Albert Ding, Aditi Iyengar, Margaret Mark, Mahi NarayananNair, Anna Sparling, Amanda Taylor, Christina Wang, Gloria Wang and Nathaniel Yoon.
– From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology:Victoria Agrinya, Mikhail Allen, Benjamin Altermatt, Joseph Amsbary, Amy Appler, Andrew Arnold, Yash Arora, Sabrina Atkin, Neha Bagalkot, Daniel Beckstrand, Ryan Berry, Vinay Bhaip, Shambhavi Bhati, Joshua Boisvert, Clara Boles, Aneesh Boreda, Ian Burke, Sabrina Cai, Jae Canetti, David Cha, Khushi Chawla, Jessica Chen, Sophia Cheng, Rohan Cherukuri, Anoushka Chintada, Grace Chong, Catheirne Choo, Alex Chung, Dahyoung Chung, Sebastian Criado, Param Damie, Eva DeCesare, Isabelle Deng, Leonardo DiPerna, Nitin Elavarasu, Trenton Elliott, Alexander Emmert, Aimee Feng, Justin Feng, Sherrie Feng, Brandon Fogg, Saketh Gabbita, Shubham Goda, Joshua Gong, Victoria Graf, Sarah Gu, Ankit Gupta, Stephanie Hachem, Reed Hamilton, Justin Han, Daniel Hong, Evan Huang, Sheila Iyer, Sherzoy Jan, Yash Jha, Steven Jia, Alex Jian, Kenneth Johnson, John Jones, Rohan Kalra, Benjamin Kang, Summer Keating, Mikhail Khan, Madelyn Khoury, Miranda Khoury, Sophia Kianni, Abigail Kim, Brandon Kim, Yeonwoo Kim, Neeyanth Kopparapu, Michael Kruppa, Shreya Kuchipudi, Aditya Kumar, Tanya Kurnootala, Keegan Lanzillotta, Steven Le, Audric Lebovitz, Sung Hyun Lee, Ann Li, Annabel Li, Daniel Li, Jenny Li, Jerry Li, Kathleen Li, Megan Li, Catherine Liang, Bryan Lu, Edward Lue, David Luo, Sarah Luthra, Grace Mak, Neel Mandapati, Antonio Martin, Sanjana Meduri, Denaly Min, Rishabh Misra, Rahul Mittal, David Montenegro, Joshua Mutterperl, Prithvi Nathan, Valerie Nayak, Ralph Nester, Manu Onteeru, Svetlana Pack, Trishya Pagadala, Philip Pan, Tiffany Parise, Tommy Park, Sohom Paul, Adele Peng, Malavika Pillai, Zachary Pracher, Sahan Raghavan, Shreya Raghuram, Rukmini Raman, Anvitha Ramanujam, Ronith Ranjan, Saba Rentia, Asha Rollins, Matthew Saenz, Ranya Schoenberger, Ananya Sen, Kunal Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma, Crystal Shi, Vankata Somesula, Michelle Song, Aravind Sreeram, Tuckery Stanley, David Sun, Sylvia Tan, Dennis Tian, Jialin Tso, Jore Vismante, Rohan Voddhi, Timothy Vu, Sonika Vuyyuru, Emily Wang, Kenneth Wang, William Wang, Nicholas Wilson, Jacob Wilusz, Odin Woitek, Katherine Wu, Shannon Xiao, Ryan Xu, William Xu, Sreya Yadlapalli, Mia Yang, Winstone Yang, Emily Ye, Andrew Yoon, Jessica Yoon, Richard Zhan, Carol Zhang, Lilian Zhang and Jennifer Zheng.
* Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology freshmen spent two days learning about the importance of small streams to community health and safety – and having completed training as Virginia Save Our Streams volunteers, almost 80 students will monitor stream health across northern Virginia and work to restore streams with water quality problems.
The Izaak Walton League has been teaching volunteers to monitor and improve stream health through our Save Our Streams program for 50 years. In collaboration with Trout Unlimited and the American Fisheries Society, the League is now using Save Our Streams to connect classroom science with real-world applications and connect high school students with mentors in the environmental field.
Staff from the League, Trout Unlimited, and the Reston Association plus several Virginia Save Our Streams volunteers guided students through collecting, identifying, and scoring macroinvertebrate populations in Turkeycock Run creek and performing a variety of chemical water quality tests.
“We had a great day walking students through the process of biological monitoring, identifying the critters we found in the stream and giving the stream an overall score,” said League Clean Water Program director Samantha Briggs after the field portion of the two-day training. The training also yielded real water-quality results.
Students will develop and implement water monitoring projects for the rest of the school year.
For more information about the Virginia Save Our Streams program, see the Website at www.vasos.org.
* The Potomac School recently welcomed Juna Kim McDaid as director of K-12 academics and Ryan Woods as head of the Intermediate School.
McDaid will provide leadership for the academic program and support the faculty hiring, mentoring, and professional growth processes.
“In education, every day brings new challenges and opportunities,” she said. “What works for one teacher or student may not work for another. I enjoy helping teachers think through situations and develop strategies for success. Above all, it’s important to me to honor each student and teacher as an individual.”
McDaid, who served as middle-school head at Alexandria Country Day School for six years, said his educational philosophy aligns with that of Potomac School.
“I’m always asking how we can shape the students’ experience so that they grow as much as possible. I think one of the answers to that is balance, which is crucial,” he said. “We need to teach students to value different areas, from various academic disciplines to athletics and the arts. I love that Potomac’s program encourages kids to be well-rounded people.”
* Marymount University has tapped four community leaders to join its board of trustees, bringing its ranks to 28.
“We were impressed with this group’s leadership experience and commitment to Marymount’s mission, and we are pleased to welcome them to the board,” said Dr. Edward Bersoff, who chairs the trustees, in announcing the appointments.
Peter Converse of United Bankshares, Jose Rodriguez of KPMG LLP, consultant Mary DuBois Sexton and John Shooshan of Shooshan Co. will begin serving three-year terms in October.
“An effective board of trustees is essential for any university’s success,” Marymount president Irma Becerra said. “The key for Marymount to accomplish its goals regarding our strategic plan depends, to a large extent, on a board that is committed to the university. The lifelong achievements and philanthropic efforts of these four individuals are exemplary.”
