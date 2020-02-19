News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Victoria Graf, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named a finalist in the 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search, sponsored by the Society for Science and the Public.
Her project is “Determining Stimulus Selection Parameters for Treatment of Neurological Disorders Using Statistical Analysis of EEG Signal Entropy.”
Graf is one of 40 finalists who will receive a minimum $25,000 award and come to Washington in March to participate in final judging. The winning entry, which comes with a $250,000 award, will be announced on March 10.
* Ian Murphy of Vienna and Ashley Morris of Vienna have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Miami University.
* Bryce Huber of McLean, Joha Kim of Vienna, Alan Kohler of Vienna, Amanda Mitchell of Oakton and Katherine Vietmeyer of Oakton have earned faculty honors for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Samantha Stacey of McLean, Maya Valcourt of McLean, Adam McCormick of Vienna, Julia McElligott of Vienna, Brandon Stinson of Vienna, Carson Wishard of Vienna and Celeste Strong of Vienna have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at the University of Alabama.
* Abdul Aziz Musabah Khalfan Al-Harrasi of of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
* Connor Carroll of Falls Church, a graduate of McLean High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Villanova University.
* Stephen Kalinsky of Great Falls, Brian Kalish of McLean, Steven Pyon of McLean and Cecilia Remy of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Elizabeth Maness of McLean, Blake Mintz of McLean, Madelein Glamb of McLean, Kathryn Holec of Oakton, Julia Condon of Vienna, Stephen Sheridan of Vienna, William Sheridan of Vienna and Ian Sweeney of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Alabama.
* Hanna Ebert of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham campus.
* Mary Truz of McLean and Andrew Womack of Vienna have been named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Dallas.
** Princeton University senior Ben Press of Vienna has been named co-winner of the university’s 2020 Moses Taylor Pyne Honor Prize, the highest general distinction conferred on an undergraduate.
Press shared the award with Emma Coley.They will be recognized at a luncheon during Alumni Day on campus Feb. 22.
Established in 1921, the prize is awarded to the senior who has most clearly manifested excellent scholarship, strength of character and effective leadership. Previous recipients include U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes and the late Princeton President Robert Goheen.
Press is a history major pursuing certificates in medieval studies and history and the practice of diplomacy. William Chester Jordan, the Dayton-Stockton Professor of History, said Press “stands out even among Princeton students.”
“He embodies, as well as any student I have ever known, the love of learning,” Jordan said. “What is extraordinary about Ben is also how lightly he wears his exceptional quality of mind and research skills.”
During high school, Press served as student representative on the Fairfax County School Board. He aims to go to law school.
* Christopher Skangos of Oakton, a senior majoring in chemical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was part of a student team that recently completed a hands-on research project in Ecuador.
Students compiled a guide book supporting museums in the country, which also provides space for local cultural organizations to promote their exhibits and preserve the local culture.
* The following students from schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area received Gold Key awards in the Regional Scholastic Writing Awards competition, and will be honored during a ceremony on March 8 at the University of the District of Columbia:
• From McLean High School: Lily Neusaenger (three awards), Abby Powell, Elisabeth Eick, Isaac Lamoreau, Jennifer Li and Jonghaw Kim.
• From Oakton High School: Emily Bach (three awards) and Gloria Wang.
• From James Madison High School: Hannah Nguyen.
• From Langley High School: Seohyun Yoon.
• From George C. Marshall High School: Yeowon Yoon.
• From Longfellow Middle School: Isabella Cai.
* By finishing fifth in regional Virginia Science Olympiad competition, a team from Oakcrest School will compete in the statewide competition, to be held March 28 at the University of Virginia.
The Oakcrest School high-school squad took first place in regional competition in the anatomy/physiology category during the regional competition, held Feb. 8 at the University of Mary Washington, and individual students garnered a number of high finishes.
“It was a wonderful team effort across the board,” said Kat Hussmann, a science teacher at the school and coach of the Science Olympiad team.
* Erinn Harris, who has served as a journalism teacher and adviser at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for the past 12 years, has been named the 2020 National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA).
Harris, who began her career in Fairfax County Public Schools as a teacher at Lee High School in 2005, has been yearbook adviser and photojournalism teacher at Thomas Jefferson since 2008, and journalism teacher and newspaper adviser since 2013. She reintroduced broadcast journalism into the curriculum at the school, and created a convergent media course, bringing together Journalism 1, 2, 3 and 4 and broadcast journalism.
She serves as adviser to tjTODAY, the school’s student newspaper, and Techniques, the school yearbook, both winners of national awards from CSPA and the National Scholastic Press Association.
* McLean High School’s online news Website, The Highlander, has been named one of 28 publications across the nation as a finalist in the Pacemaker competition, sponsored by the National Scholastic Press Association.
The Highlander is the only Website among Fairfax County Public Schools and one of just two across Virginia to earn finalist status.
Winners will be announced at the Journalism Education Association/NSPA spring convention, to be held in April.
* McLean students Charlie Poole and A.J. Poole recently presented a speech on care-giving youth at the Brain Bowl 2020, a fund-raiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia support held in Boca Raton, Fla., on Jan. 23.
The brothers discussed their work as caregivers for their grandmother when she lived at their home, and promoted the Website www.kidsarecaregiverstoo.com.
They also discussed a pilot program at McLean High School to recognize local youth who offer at-home caregiving and provide them with accredited service hours for their efforts.
Charlie Poole is a junior at McLean High School, and A.J. Poole is a freshman at Landon School.
For information on the Brain Bowl, see the Website at www.brainbowlevents.org.
* Taylor Wreath of Vienna was one of 24 students from Randolph-Macon Academy who recently participated in the “50-Yard Challenge” to support those in need in Front Royal, where the school is located.
Designed by Raising Men Lawn Care Services, the initiative encourages students to go into their neighborhoods and mow 50 yards of grass, for free, for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.
* Approximately 20 local businesses and organizations are hosting Fairfax County Public Schools students in job-shadowing events that began in January and will run through March.
More than 50 juniors and seniors from James Madison, George C. Marshall and Oakton high schools and Marshall Academy are participating in the eighth annual installment of the program, sponsored by the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Our job-shadow program is always popular with the students, as it provides hands-on experience in real-world work environments,” said Maureen Loftus, executive director of LearningRx of Reston and Vienna and a member of the Youth and Education Committee of the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re always so grateful for the participation of our local businesses,” Loftus said.
Among the businesses and organizations participating: Freedom Bank of Virginia, Navy Federal Credit Union, Rees Broome, Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, Cloudburst Security, Courtney Pierce Agency, STC Jiffy Lube, Enthuse Creative, the Vienna town government, Fairfax Water, CST Group CPAs PC, Convene, 1st Stage, Phillips Programs, Merritt Academy, Fooda, Impact Business Solutions LLC, Christina Rice Agency, Marriott, General Systems, Virginia House of Delegates and Vienna Animal Hospital.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.tysonchamber.org.
* An estimated 450 students, parents and community members from the Langley High School pyramid recently teamed up with Rise Against Hunger to package meals for the world’s hungry.
The event marks the sixth year that the initiative was held at Colvin Run Elementary School, designed to support those in developing countries while teaching students about the importance of service.
The event raised the funding to package 93,000 meals of highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.