News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) has named Paul Geise as its head of school.
As a veteran educator with more than 40 years of experience, Geise excels in leadership of schools in the U.S. and United Kingdom, BASIS leaders said, specializing in strategic plans and fostering student and community development in schools.
“Paul has a broad depth of educational experience and a dynamic ability to engage and grow a thriving academic community focused on excellence and a love of learning,” said Ian Block, CEO of BASIS Independent Schools.
For the past 20 years, Geise has served as a school head at independent schools. Most recently, he served as interim president at Holy Cross High School in Waterbury, Conn. In his various roles, he has increased enrollment, created strategic plans, started assessment programs, implemented international-studies programs and completed accreditations.
He also led St. Anne’s-Belfield Middle School in Charlottesville, Va., as well as managed the middle school division of TASIS, an American International School near London.
Geise earned a master of education degree from Harvard University, master of arts in teaching degree from Montclair State University and a bachelor of arts degree in forensic chemistry from Colgate University.
He also was chosen as an inaugural member of a Fulbright program between Japanese and American scholars focused on education for sustainable development.
BASIS Independent McLean is one of 12 schools in the BASIS Independent Schools network, educating students from pre-kindergarten to high school. For information, see the Website at https://mclean.basisindependent.com/.
* Oakcrest School has been chosen to lead the 47th annual March for Life, to take place Jan. 24 in Washington.
“Oakcrest students will carry the March for Life banner in front of the world’s largest annual pro-life event, and will speak from the stage at the pre-march rally,” said Andrea deLee, March for Life’s director of operations.
The march, whose mission is to end abortion by uniting, educating and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square, starts on the National Mall and ends at the Supreme Court building.
Oakcrest has a long tradition of supporting the March for Life, school officials said. Each year, the school closes on the day of the march so that students, faculty, and staff can all attend with their families. The Oakcrest School delegation is led by the student-run Respect Life Club.
“As a school, we have always been committed to building a culture of life, and so we are excited and proud to lead the March for Life this year,” said Oakcrest head of school Mary Ortiz.
