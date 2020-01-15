News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Madeleine Beauvais, Cory Dudka, Sean Killalea, Katie Webster, Vivienne Wooldridge and Hanna Xue of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
* Meghan Fox of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
* Katherine Brophy and Grace Burgess of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University.
* Ethan Rickards of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Berry College.
* Nadira Abuliz of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lebanon Valley College.
* Zafri Yussoff of Arlington was among 31 students from Eastern Mennonite University to have participanted in cross-cultural study experiences during the 2019 fall semester.
Yussoff studied in Vienna, Austria, and other parts of Europe.
* Gabrielle Schaubach of Arlington has been named to the honor roll for the first trimester at the Williston Northampton School.
* Arlington Public Schools has announced honorees in its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Visual-Arts Contest.
Nearly 1,000 students entered the competition through artwork, poetry and essays.
“The students’ entries reflected many meaningful and creative interpretations of peace,” said Pam Farrell, arts-education supervisor for the county school system.
Award recipients will be honored at the School Board’s Jan. 23 meeting.
First-place honorees include Anderson Martin Cruz, Arlington Community High School; Eva Jaldin Torrico, Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Clementine Mooney, Oakridge Elementary School; Ezekiel Mooney, Oakridge Elementary School; Zakawaan Al-Jabir, New Directions Program; Diogenis Aleman Calderon, Gunston Middle School; Skylar Steen, Montessori Public School of Arlington; and Leela Lakhani, Arlington Science Focus School.
A full list of honorees can be found at www.apsva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.