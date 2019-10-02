News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Marissa Angus of Vienna, Gina DeChristopher of Vienna and Cayla Regas of McLean, incoming freshmen at Belmont University, participated in the “Towering Traditions” program, where students branched out to 50 locations across the Nashville area to perform community service.
* Two of the four students receiving the 2019 Science and Math Achievement Awards from the McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) were recognized at a Sept. 22 branch event, held at the McLean Community Center.
Angela Feng, who received the Math Award for McLean High School, and Tiara Allard, who received the Science Award for McLean High School, each spoke about their interest in STEM and expressed an interest in pursuing degrees in engineering.
For the last six years, the McLean area branch has partnered with counselors at local high schools to award achievement awards to female students finishing their junior year. Each award, which is funded through the branch’s annual book sale, consists of a certificate and a check for $100 for the honoree presented in the spring at each high school.
The branch instituted the awards to encourage young women to pursue educational opportunities related to STEM [science, technology, engineering and math].
The criteria for the awards include a demonstrated record of overall academic success, as well as a distinguished record of achievement in either math or science. Counselors at the schools manage the process of selecting the students.
In addition to Feng and Allard, Stephanie Bi of Langley High School received a math award and Belinda Xi of Langley High School received a science award.
For more information on the McLean Area branch, see the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
* Seven students from the Potomac School have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded in next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Semifinalists are Dan Alexander, Courtney Brandt, Christopher Gaston, Jodie Kuo, Addison Marin, Katherine Plaza and Caroline Semel.
In addition, 25 Potomac students were named National Merit Commended Scholars: Julian Agolini, William Bailey, Anais Becker, Elizabeth Buchwald, Bliss Davis, Malachy Dwyer, Morgan Exley, Nikhil Gautam, Katherine Gould, Akshay Gupta, Jun-Young Hong, Narayan Kini, Taya Lasota, Anna Lerner, Sophia Leyva, Jackson Merrick, Kelsey Norton, Evrim Ozcan, Katherine Pommerening, Sarah Raman, Rebecca Shiff, Sofia Stitt, Edward Woo, Isabel Zhang and Louis Zhang.
Sophia Leyva and Addison Marin were recognized as National Hispanic Scholars.
“I am proud to see so many of our students achieving this national recognition,” said Doug McLane, head of Potomac’s Upper School. “Their accomplishment reflects well on our school and on each one of them.”
* Laura Zhang, an eighth-grader from Vienna, has been selected as one of 50 Kid Reporters to join Scholastic Kids Press, an award-winning team of young journalists, ages 10–14, from around the world.
Zhang will report “news for kids, by kids,” sharing stories from her community while covering critical topics and issues that matter most to young people.
The initiative is now in its 20th year.
Kid Reporter stories are published on the program’s Website, and are featured in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.
Past Scholastic Kid Reporters have reported on national and global moments, covering five presidential elections, as well as the Olympics and Tony Awards. Kid Reporters have also made headlines interviewing influential figures, ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
** Members of Girl Scout Troop 1673 in Vienna recently met with Gov. Northam and First Lady Pam Northam to receive a proclamation in recognition of Sept. 21 as “Usher Syndrome Awareness Day” in Virginia.
At the meeting, Scouts Siena Assaly, Maria Borst and Victoria Delacourt – accompanied by troop leaders Lisa Assaly and Peggy Borst – informed the Northams of their efforts to raise awareness of the disease, a genetic disorder that can lead to combined deafness and blindness.
The Scouts, whose troop is sponsored by Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, held a social-media dance challenge and hosted an upcycled art show where the proceeds were donated to support research. The troop will continue raising awareness this year by traveling to New York City to host an Usher syndrome awareness event for Girl Scouts there.
The troop chose this cause to support their troop member, Maria Borst, whoseown mother, Peggy, has Usher syndrome. Peggy Borst is a board member of the Usher Syndrome Society, a non-profit that uses the arts, educational events and collaboration to raise public awareness and funds for treatments and a cure for Usher syndrome.
Sept. 21 was chosen as Usher Syndrome Awareness Day because it coincides with the equinox, when the days become shorter, symbolizing the progressive loss of vision and hearing of those living with Usher syndrome. Supporters aim to have it formally proclaimed in all states.
For information, see the Website at www.ushersyndromesociety.org info.
