News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Medhnaa Saran of Vienna recently was a nominee for the 2019 International Children’s Peace Prize, based on her work to raise awareness about the trafficking of children and women around the world.
In 2016 Saran and her brother, Kushaan Saran, started a non-profit – Touch of Life Foundation – to support their efforts. Featuring a board of directors comprised largely of Fairfax County Public Schools students, the organization is working on initiatives that range from bringing mandatory education on child-trafficking to all Fairfax County schools and providing free tutoring to students in need.
For information on their non-profit organization, see the Website at www.touchoflifend.org. For information on the International Children’s Peace Prize nominations, see the Website at https://kidsrights.org.
* Student-journalists from 15 Fairfax County high schools earned Trophy Class rankings for their 2018-19 publications from the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Publications Evaluation Services.
Trophy Class is the highest ranking bestowed by VHSL.
Trophy Class winners from the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
Magazine Division:
• Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, “Threshold,” Josephine Porcelli, adviser.
• McLean High School, “The Tartan,” Lindsay Benedict and Seth LeBlanc, advisers.
• Oakton High School,“Opus,” Susan Sullivan, adviser.
Newsmagazine Division:
• Thomas Jefferson, “TJ Today,” Erinn Harris, adviser.
• McLean High School, “The Highlander,” Lindsay Benedict, adviser.
Newspaper Division:
• McLean High School, “The Highlander Online,” Lindsay Benedict, adviser.
Yearbook Division:
• Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, “Techniques,” Erinn Harris, adviser.
• George C. Marshall High,“Columbian,” Daniel Reinish, adviser.
• McLean High School, “Caledonia,” Meghan Percival, adviser.
In addition, students from the Sun Gazette coverage area winning awards in the VHSL competition included Lan-Anh Dang Vu, McLean High; Czarek Bak, McLean High; Matt Hutchison and Rachel Zhang, McLean High; Matt Wong, McLean High; Brendan Camp, Zach Anderson, Talia Blakemore and Ella Sangree, McLean High; Brendan Camp, Zach Anderson, Talia Blakemore and Ella Sangree, McLean High; Ana Catarina Medas and Sayrin Kang, Oakton High; Sayrin Kang and Ana Catarina Medas, Oakton High; Emily Chopra and Dasha Makarishcneva, McLean High; Irena Sun, Oakton High; Pran Kittivorapat, McLean High; Heather Gordon, Oakton High; David (Ye Joon) Park, Oakton High; Wen Ip, Oakton High; Gloria Wang, Oakton High; Marina Qu, McLean High; Inaya Huric, McLean High; Charlie Williams, Oakton High.
Also, Haine Jung, McLean High; Rebeka Rafti, McLean High; Maren Kranking, Maria McHugo, Jeremy Siegel and Jack Stenzel, McLean High; Talia Blakemore, Maren Kranking, Alex Mandanas and Maris McHugo, McLean High; Alexa Clark, Lulu Dawes, Devan Fink and Hannah Kase, James Madison High; Nicholas Lohman, McLean High; Imani McCormick, McLean High; Ava Rotondo, McLean High; Julia McElligot, McLean High; Anna Brykezynski, McLean High; Pran Kittivorapat, McLean High; Stephen Desmarais, Madison High; and Anna Brinkhuis, Madison High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.