News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Laura McIntosh of McLean has been named to the provost’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Wyoming.
** Mamie Henshaw of Vienna has been inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society for freshman during the 2018-19 academic year at Coastal Carolina University.
* Students from BASIS Independent McLean school received a hands-on French lesson by exploring endemic flora and fauna of Madagascar during their summer vacation as part of the school’s Project Week.
“Not only did the Madagascar trip broaden my French-communication skills, it opened my eyes to an ecosystem rarely seen. Ninety percent of Madagascar’s ecosystem exists nowhere else on Earth,” said Katerina Kalamatianos, a 12th-grader at BASIS Independent McLean.
Students visited Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar; the iconic Baobab Alley; Andasibe-Mantadia National Park, noted for its lemurs; Canal des Pangalanes; and Ile Sainte Marie, known for its beaches. They also participated in a reforestation service project.
“I loved hearing my students use their French and enjoyed traveling the banks of the Indian Ocean and the Pangalanes Channel with them,” added Elisabeth Seye, a French instructor at the school.
* The Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Food and Nutrition Services has been named recipient of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a pilot Farm-to-School strategic plan.
The $50,000 grant will support the development of the plan with a goal of expanding it throughout the division to provide more students with fresh and locally-sourced food.
The local grant is among $9 million in grants awarded by the USDA this year.
The FCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services will create a comprehensive five-year Farm-to-School strategic plan that “will reach all students and play an integral role in the educational experience of students for years to come,” county school officials said in a statement.
