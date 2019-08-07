Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.