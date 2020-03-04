News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following local students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University:
– From Dunn Loring: Jai Bhide, Lindsey Price.
– From Great Falls: Alexandra Black, Gregory Gersony, Grace Smith, David Hulett, Michael Sevila.
– From McLean: Anna Thorson, Madeleine Duley, Linsey Wenk, Toby Howard, Jacqueline Bruner, William Commins, Ashley Roberts, Farah Schneider.
– From Oakton: David Allely, Layne Stikeleather, Mira Gruber.
– From Vienna: William Hemmingson, Caden Arthur, Sadie Cardany, Olivia O’Connell, Morgan Stoupa, Kyle Cooper, Oda Reinert, Allison Fogel, Paige Knisley, Teodora Hryshchyshyn, Annabel Edelman, Abigail Johnson, Patrick Berry, Clara Cunningham, Andrew Roberts, Kristina Brownell, John Eggeman, Veronika Miller, Madeline Blake, Charlotte Brauchli and Judy Abu-Izz.
* Houman Peydaye Saheli of McLean has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Kennesaw State University.
* Chase Dixon of Vienna, John Eggers of Vienna and William Eggers of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel.
* Abby Kreutzer of Vienna, Alex Dacey of McLean, Zein Haidar of McLean, Victoria Barbessi of Oakton, Tyler Grobman of McLean and Ethan Lee of Oakton have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute for Technology.
* The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University:
– From Dunn Loring: Tyler Gaugler, Matthew Ngheim, Nicole Anne Escobar.
– From Great Falls: Vincent Moran, Mehk Khubchandani, Armin Doshireh, Catherine Lewis, Michelle Wu, Tara Yasa Emelia Potteiger, Eden Widener, Laura Warrington, Jiyoon Park.
– From McLean: Nicholas Penaranda, Mitchell Donohoe, Lauren West, Carley Welch, Henry LeVasseur, Shea Daly, Lydia Davis, John Hartnett, Maria Loria, Cayla Davis, Edward Walters, Sofia D’Ermes, Julia Williamson, Lillian Byrne, Jessica Aten, Maximiliano Aedo Espicto, Rhea Morris, Elizabeth Corvari, Caroline Ludwick, Lillian Fennell, Kendall Smith, Ariel Decko.
– From Oakton: Jake Graham, Devon Graziano, Michael Fronzaglia, Marina Bien, Philip Helms, Daniel Rothwell, Adam Anderson, Michael Isler, Connor Radomski, Waverleigh Jenkins.
– From Vienna: William Gerhardt, Yasmin Molavi, Katherine Perry, Mia Williams, Samantha Soter, Ryan Dodd, Dylan Seagrave, Julia Mann, Colleen Fowkes, Lisa Eftekhari, Michael Niebergall, Meghan Torres, Kyrin Jones, Alexander Cherney, Katherine Fox, Francis Kwartin, Alanna Eisenbeiser, Amanda Emerson, Valerie Gooder, Sophia Jacobi, Nadir Naimi, Devon Williams, Alison Maillett, Liem Nguyen, Jessica Lussier, Katherine Snare, Julia Dalton, Fares Accad, Sarah Heymsfeld, Isabel Romov, Emily Neidecker, Grace Feuchter, Brendan Morahan, Kathryn Sharon, Nathan Reed, Catherine El-Hinn, Genavieve Ritter, Wiktoria Kowalsko, Liam Corrado, Sarah Raxdale, Arman Saadat, Eve Cunningham, Leo Giacinto, Carson Weiss, Christianna Noble, Thomas Rothman, Madeline Query, Anna Stein, Catherine Morrissey, Megan Keady, Dillon Green, Christina Hoehner, Lianna Williams, Rachel Giles and Hannah Hanuschak.
* All seven of the Potomac School seniors who qualified as semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program in the fall have been named as finalists.
Dan Alexander, Courtney Brandt, Christopher Gaston, Jodie Kuo, Addison Marin, Katherine Plaza and Caroline Semel will now compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
“I am incredibly proud of these students and impressed by their dedication and academic excellence,” said Doug McLane, head of Potomac School’s Upper School. “I’m also happy to know that the Potomac School encourages and empowers students to achieve at this level.”
* A Longfellow Middle School team of Abigail Lee Emily John, Claire Smith and Delaney Park will present the U.S. in the 2020 Kids’ Lit Quiz 2020 World Final, to be held in July in New Zealand.
The team won the U.S. national competition, held in Connecticut in January, besting 100 teams. The squad is coached by Julia Fu.
The Kids’ Lit Quiz is an annual literature competition for children ages 10 to 13 in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the U.S.
