News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Emma Young of McLean and Bolu Adubi of Vienna have been named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Kansas.
* Local students brought home top awards at the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference, held Feb. 28-March 1 at Virginia Beach.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area garnering first-place awards include Anshul Gandotra, Oakton High School, Business Finance Series; Joyce Lee, Marjaan Simab, James Madison High School, Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making; Kevina Wang, Oakton High School, Entrepreneurship Series; Chas Huang, Nathaniel Yoon, Oakton High School, Financial Services Team Decision Making; Hayley Jones, Oakton High School, Food Marketing Services; Jena Lahham, Oakton High School, Hospitality and Tourism Personal Selling.
Also, Caitlin Kelley, Zoe Mallus, McLean High School, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making; Zarif Hasan, Oakton High School, Hotel and Lodging Management Series; Ally Silas, Oakton High School, Human Resource Management; Chris Hillen, Evan Schmader, Oakton High School, Integrated Marketing Campaign; Kennedy Kabance, Alessia Ucci, Oakton High School, Principles of Finance; Tina Gao, Oakton High School, Principles of Finance; Simran Havaldar, Oakton High School, Restaurant and Food-Service Management; and Erin Lee, Oakton High School, Retail Merchandising.
Award-winning students can attend the DECA International Career Development Conference, to be held in April in Nashville.
In addition, two Oakton High School students were elected to state DECA office: Ally Silas will serve as vice president of leadership and Zarif Hasan as vice president of hospitality for the coming year.
** Grace Mak, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, was named 2020 Virginia Journalist of the Year by the Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers and Advisers.
Mak received a $1,000 scholarship and is entered into the Journalism Education Association national competition.
Irina Lee of Thomas Jefferson garnered second place and a $500 scholarsip in the competition. The faculty adviser for both students is Erinn Harris.
Students from all over Virginia were judged by an out-of-state panel on a cumulative portfolio of their work in scholastic journalism, covering topics ranging from news gathering and writing to entrepreneurship and design.
* Libby Eick, a sophomore at McLean High School and student in the Photography 2 program, is one of 15 finalists nationwide in the National Portrait Gallery’s 2020 National Teen Portrait Competition.
Finalists were chosen from among more than 600 entries across the nation.
** Kayleigh Kim, a Virginia native and student at Oakton High School, has been honored by the Virginia Senate for being selected to compete in the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists.
Founded in 1983 by its namesake to cultivate the talents of aspiring musicians, the biannual competition is regarded today as the premier international musical competition for violinists under the age of 22. Kim was one of 44 competitors out of 321 applicants from around the globe selected to compete.
Her “ inspirational accomplishments are the result of her remarkable talents, hard work and tireless dedication,” noted the resolution, patroned by state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington).
An alumnus of the Heifetz International Music Institute at Mary Baldwin University, Kim currently studies with Catherine Cho and Francesca dePasquale in the pre-college division of the Juilliard School. She has been distinguished as a National Symphony Orchestra youth fellow and as a concertmaster with the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras.
** As part of The Langley School’s culture of giving and commitment to service learning, the school community came together for Langley’s third annual Day of Giving on Feb. 29 to pack 65,000 meals for families displaced in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian last September.
In partnership with the Outreach Program, a nonprofit that organizes food-packing events to support those in need at home and abroad, The Langley School mobilized nearly 450 volunteers – students, parents, teachers, alumni and friends – to pack meals of instant oatmeal in one-hour shifts.
To cover the cost of each meal, the school raised $19,500 through a student coin collection and online donations.
“Langley’s Day of Giving, which is organized by a dedicated group of parent volunteers, brings our entire school community together in the spirit of service,” said Head of School Dr. Elinor Scully. “From 3-year-olds to grandparents, it’s wonderful to see Langley families dedicating their time and resources to helping those who are not as fortunate.”
