* Cooper Mitchell of Oakton earned a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering during recent commencement exercise at Florida Institute of Technology.
* Thirty-seven students from four Fairfax County public schools earned the Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma during the 2018-19 school year.
Capstone is a diploma program from the College Board based on two year-long AP courses, which aim to prepare students for college and career success through the development of critical thinking, academic research, collaboration, presentation and time-management skills.
Throughout the AP Capstone program, students study a variety of topics across multiple disciplines and have the flexibility to choose topics of personal interest to show mastery of critical-thinking, research and presentation skills.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area earning the designation last year were:
– From McLean High School: Inava Huric, Zahra Shirazi, Zoe Skoric and Gabriella Williams.
– From Oakton High School: Sadia Ahmadi, Anisha Bhatia, Samantha Condro, Jay Deshmukh, Yara Hussein, Wen Ip, Tyler Kimble, Ana Medas, Gabrielle Shapo, Anya Vavilala and Catherine Xiang.
* Seven students from the Potomac School have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded in next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors who entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Semifinalists are Dan Alexander, Courtney Brandt, Christopher Gaston, Jodie Kuo, Addison Marin, Katherine Plaza and Caroline Semel.
In addition, 25 Potomac students were named National Merit Commended Scholars: Julian Agolini, William Bailey, Anais Becker, Elizabeth Buchwald, Bliss Davis, Malachy Dwyer, Morgan Exley, Nikhil Gautam, Katherine Gould, Akshay Gupta, Jun-Young Hong, Narayan Kini, Taya Lasota, Anna Lerner, Sophia Leyva, Jackson Merrick, Kelsey Norton, Evrim Ozcan, Katherine Pommerening, Sarah Raman, Rebecca Shiff, Sofia Stitt, Edward Woo, Isabel Zhang and Louis Zhang.
Sophia Leyva and Addison Marin were recognized as National Hispanic Scholars.
“I am proud to see so many of our students achieving this national recognition,” said Doug McLane, head of Potomac’s Upper School. “Their accomplishment reflects well on our school and on each one of them.”
* Two students from BASIS Independent McLean – Jackson Edelmann and Ethan Hsaio – have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $31 million, to be awarded next spring.
Approximately 16,000 high-school seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2020, out of 1.5 million juniors who entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Thirteen BASIS Independent McLean seniors have been named National Merit Commended Scholars: Tad Berkery, Lieselotte Dubert, Miller Hollinger, Kiran James, Pendaar Pooyan, Avinash Sanghavi, Bhavjeet Sanghera, Nathan Shin, Aanika Singh, Kamil Urbanowski, Alan Yu, Andy Zhang and Shang Zhang.
* Four Oakcrest School students – Elizabeth Crishock, Angela Diaz-Bonilla, Madelyn Mislock and Julia Fischer – have been named National Merit Commended Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
They are among 34,000 students nationwide to have achieved the honor, out of 1.5 million juniors who entered the 2020 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“This honor reflects well on their strong work ethic, good study habits and desire to use the gifts they have been given to serve others,” said Head of School Mary Ortiz.
