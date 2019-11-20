News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Sharon Simin of McLean has been inducted into the Ohio State University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all disciplines.
* Junyoung Hwang of McLean and Caroline Jackson of McLean have been designated as Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars in recognition of their academic excellence as students at Bowdoin College.
* Graham Reid of Great Falls was among James Madison University Army ROTC cadets who honored fallen veterans by placing 7,008 flags on the university Quad for Veterans Day.
* Twenty-eight students from 11 Fairfax County Public Schools high schools have been named to the 2019 Virginia Music Educators Association Senior Honors Choir, All-Virginia Jazz Ensemble, All-Virginia Jazz Band, and All-Virginia Guitar Ensemble.
The groups will perform at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs in free concerts Nov. 21-23 that are open to the public.
Students from throughout Virginia went through a rigorous audition process to compete for spots, school officials said. Students will rehearse with expert conductors and musicians to prepare for their concerts.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area selected for the various groups include Claire Doody, Chorus, Langley High School; Elise Ebert, Chorus, George C. Marshall High School; Cynthia Hu, Chorus, Langley High School; Mary Keating, Chorus, Langley High School; Michaela Marin, Chorus, Marshall High School; Rishi Pania, Chorus, Marshall High School; Grace Schmorrow, Chorus, Marshall High School; Cole Thomas, Chorus Alternate, Marshall High School; Megan Vandre, Chorus, Langley High School; and Kaylie Yim, Chorus, Langley High School.
* Christina Luckett, a junior at James Madison High School, recently organized a public-health presentation for the public.
The event publicized an effort by the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps to educate the public on opioids and e-cigarettes. The presentation also included handouts and suggestions about how the public could help in tackling the two national health crises.
The mission of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which is overseen by the U.S. Surgeon General, is to protect, promote and advance the health and safety nationally. Health professionals serve underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.
Luckett is a Girl Scout Ambassador, editor-in-chief of the Madison High School student newspaper and president of the Madison Robotics Team.
* Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School in Vienna has received a grant from Porto Charities, enabling the school to hire Celeste Fernandes as an instructional assistant to support the third-grade class of Gemma Pearson for the 2019-20 school year.
The school is one of three in Northern Virginia that are partnering in a pilot program to employ capable young adults with learning challenges to work in specific positions in the school. It is part of the desire expressed by Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington for full inclusion in all diocesan schools.
Fernandes, who has Down Syndrome, is a graduate of the George Mason University LIFE program and has been working in child-development centers and schools for three years. She also is a parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
For information on Porto Charities, see the Website at https://portocharities.org. For information on Our Lady of Good Counsel School, see the Website at www.olgcschool.org.
