News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Julia Stucky of Great Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the summer session at Belmont University.
** Matthew Sudnik, a teacher at Madeira School, is one of only 30 educators from across the nation to be selected as a World History Digital Education (WHDE) Fellow.
Fellows were selected through a competitive process, and participated in a July 6-16 trip to the Republic of Korea, where they visited key historical sites and museums and participated in discussions with scholars. The trip was sponsored by the Korea Foundation.
** More than 100 students in the George C. Marshall High School band program will be out in the community on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the program’s annual “tag day” fund-raiser.
The Marching Statesmen are a Virginia Honor Band, having received unanimous Superior Ratings from the judges at all their assessments in the 2018-19 school year. Tag Day proceeds are essential to support the marching band, concert band and color guard; donations help to purchase music and uniforms, replace aging instruments, provide master classes and instrument-specific sectional instruction, and defray the cost of attending competitions.
“The Marching Statesmen proudly represent Marshall High School and our community throughout the year,” said Paul Vesilind, the school’s band director. “We’re grateful for contributions from generous donors that allow our program to flourish.”
The band performs at home football games, school concerts, and at community events such as the Vienna Halloween Parade, Viva!Vienna! and the Falls Church Memorial Day Parade. This year, band members will represent Virginia at the Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade in Hawaii.
In addition to donations on Tag Day, contributions can be made by mail to George C. Marshall High School, Attn: “BPO Tag Day,” 7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Va. 22043.
For information on the band program, see the Website at www.marshallband.org.
* Marymount University welcomed approximately 230 first-year students during “Move-In Day” on Aug. 21, part of a projected Class of 2023 of 427 students.
More than 120 Marymount students volunteered to support the university’s Office of Campus and Residential Services for Move-In Day, which included a welcome dinner following orientation. The fall semester began Aug. 26.
The incoming freshmen represent the most geographically diverse group in five years, consisting of students from 30 states and 31 countries – part of a student body that now totals about 3,400 enrolled students from 43 states and 68 countries.
* For the ninth consecutive year, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia contributed gift cards totaling more than $4,800 to assist veterans and children of veterans in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Housing (VASH) Program with their back-to-school needs.
Thanks to generous donations, fifty-nine $75 gift cards were provided for VASH family children who are in school, and, for the first time, four $100 gift cards were provided to veterans in educational programs.
The VASH program is a joint effort between the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs to assist homeless veterans and their families in transitioning from homelessness to normalcy with affordable and stable lodging. Case managers serve more than 100 veterans and their families in Northern Virginia.
The Vietnam Veterans of America chapter also plans on providing a holiday credit-card gift card for needy VASH families and single military veterans,and fulfilling the “Santa List” of one military family with a member in the Fort Belvoir Hospital.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the holiday program or Santa List can mail a check made payable to “VVA Chapter 227” with memo “2019 Holiday Gift Card” to VVA Chapter 227, P.O. Box 5653, Arlington, Va. 22205. For information, call Len Ignatowski at (703) 255-0353.
