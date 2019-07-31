News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Elizabeth Peartree of McLean earned a bachelor of arts degree, summa cum laude, in international relations and French and Francophone studies, during recent commencement exercises at the University Pennsylvania.
Peartree was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society and won the Phi Beta Kappa Best Undergraduate Thesis award. She was also elected to the Phi Delta Phi French Honor Society, Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Society, and Sigma Iota Rho International Studies Honor Society.
* Anita Hawkins of Vienna earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in art and Savanna Hunter of McLean earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in ballet during recent commencement exercises at the University of Utah.
* Madelynn Pounder of Vienna, a graduate of George C. Marshall High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Lawrence University.
** Jessamin Straub of McLean has been selected a finalist for the 2020 Knauss Fellowship, a year-long program for students interested in national policy issues affecting ocean, coastal and Great Lakes resources.
Straub, who will earn a master’s degree in marine sciences this month from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was one of four graduate students nominated by North Carolina Sea Grant for the fellowship, which is administered by the National Sea Grant program.
* Nassr Al Haddabi of Vienna is among 33 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been studying in Barcelona, Spain, since May.
Al Haddabi is majoring in international business.
* Julia Stucky of Great Falls is among 700 Bemont University students participating in a summer study-abroad program.
Stucky participated in a program in Costa Rica.
* McKenzie Watt, the daughter of Philip and Andrea Watt of McLean and a student at the Potomac school, was named the 2019 grand-prize winner for the third grade in the WETA Kids Writers Contest.
McKenzie wrote and illustrated a 10-pace story called “Firefly.” For winning, she received a certificate, a box of assorted toys and games, and two professionally made hardcover copies of her story.
One of the copies will be donated to the Potomac School library.
* Joseany Mbakassy, the daughter of Antonio and Eduarda Mbakassy of McLean, recently graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy, and will attend Duke University.
* Marco Longstaff, the son of Richard and Maureen Longstaff of Vienna, has been named to the dean’s list for the fourth quarter, and Richard Lee, the son of Laito Cheung and Xuyuen Wang of Vienna, has been named to the principal’s list for the fourth quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
