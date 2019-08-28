News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Carrie Anne Shawkey of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in language and international health during recent commencement exercises at Clemson University.
* Cadet 1st Class Michael Dolan of McLean graduated from Massachusetts Maratime Academy during commencement exercises held in June.
The academy is the oldest continuing maritime college in the nation.
** John Bayer of Oakton earned a bachelor of arts degree in business economics; Jeffrey Carlson of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in international relations, magna cum laude; Sophie Clarke of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in media studies; and Noah Dunlap of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in international relations during recent commencement exercises at Wheaton College.
** Brett Dschuhan of McLean earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree and Michael Kerr of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in hospitality, resort and tourism management during recent commencement exercises at Coastal Carolina University.
* Anna Marinescu of Great Falls and Victor Bonsu of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clark University.
* John Foong will be honored by the Fairfax County Park Authority Board as the recipient of the 2019 Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award for his work at Frying Pan Farm Park.
In the spring of 2018, Foong proposed an extensive soil and water conservation project as part of his journey to earning a Boy Scouts of America Hornaday Award, an even higher level of accomplishment than Eagle Scout rank.
An avid naturalist, he wanted his project to make a difference in a local ecosystem.
Foong worked with Park Authority staff to develop an ambitious plan to remove invasive plants and replace them with native plants as part of the agency’s Invasive Management Area program.
During five separate workdays, Foong oversaw 150 volunteers in the removal of 120 large bags of stilt grass. The volunteers came from 10 different Fairfax County public schools and ranged in age from 5 to 80.
Foong planted the work area with native grass seed in March 2019 and continues to work on restoration at the site. He shared the story of his work and its importance at multiple park events, inspiring and helping more than 10,000 people to understand how they could also make a difference.
The Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award was established by the Park Authority Board in 2017 to honor individuals and organizations whose actions embody the spirit and values of stewardship and result in tangible environmental benefits.
Foong will be honored at a Park Authority ceremony in November.
* Marymount University welcomed approximately 230 first-year students during “Move-In Day” on Aug. 21, part of a projected Class of 2023 of 427 students.
More than 120 Marymount students volunteered to support the university’s Office of Campus and Residential Services for Move-In Day, which included a welcome dinner following orientation. The fall semester began Aug. 26.
The incoming freshmen represent the most geographically diverse group in five years, consisting of students from 30 states and 31 countries – part of a student body that now totals about 3,400 enrolled students from 43 states and 68 countries.
* For the ninth consecutive year, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia contributed gift cards totaling more than $4,800 to assist veterans and children of veterans in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Housing (VASH) Program with their back-to-school needs.
Thanks to generous donations, fifty-nine $75 gift cards were provided for VASH family children who are in school, and, for the first time, four $100 gift cards were provided to veterans in educational programs.
The VASH program is a joint effort between the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs to assist homeless veterans and their families in transitioning from homelessness to normalcy with affordable and stable lodging. Case managers serve more than 100 veterans and their families in Northern Virginia.
The Vietnam Veterans of America chapter also plans on providing a holiday credit-card gift card for needy VASH families and single military veterans,and fulfilling the “Santa List” of one military family with a member in the Fort Belvoir Hospital.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the holiday program or Santa List can mail a check made payable to “VVA Chapter 227” with memo “2019 Holiday Gift Card” to VVA Chapter 227, P.O. Box 5653, Arlington, Va. 22205. For information, call Len Ignatowski at (703) 255-0353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.