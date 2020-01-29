News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Two Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology students have been selected as finalists in Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of the Society for Science and the Public.
Students advancing in the competition were:
– Victoria Graf for “Determining Stimulus Selection Parameters for Treatment of Neurological Disorders Using Statistical Analysis of EEG Signal Entropy.”
– Ankit Gupta for “A Novel, High-Performance Mobile Application for Stroke Diagnosis using Deep Learning and Computer Vision.”
Each of the finalists will receive a minimum of $25,000, and will compete in March for awards that range up to $250,000. Winners will be announced March 10.
For information on the competition, see the Website at www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts.
* Madeleine Kee of Great Falls and Patrick Nugent of Great Falls have been named to the president’s list and Ali Hamdan of Vienna and Riley Simon of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University.
* Sara Cyrway of Great Falls, Laura Nickell of Vienna, Kaitlyn Rubley of Vienna, Kaylea Von Seggern of McLean have been named to the president’s list and Iain Allingham of Oakton, Connor Bath of Oakton, Kelly Berk of Great Falls, Cate Chapin of McLean, Lauren Divney of McLean, Audrey Kellan of Vienna, Talia Makarov of Vienna, Ashlyn Marr of Great Falls, Timothy Nayak of Vienna, Laura Putnam of McLean, Reilly Richardson of McLean, Phoebe Steiner of McLean, Marina Terry of McLean and Justine Thoma of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clemson University.
* Andrew Reza Akbari of McLean and Bora Zaolshnja of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Trinity College.
* Armin Dubert of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lehigh University.
* Katerina Banks of Great Falls and Douglas Sarasin of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Kentucky.
* Katherine Mayer of Vienna, a graduate of Oakton High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Susquehanna University.
* Alexander Klenk of McLean, Liam Rathke of McLean and Christopher Skangos of Oakton have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
* Taylor Wreath of Vienna has been named to the president’s list and Lawrence Carvana of Tysons and Marc Longstaff of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the second quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Richard Lee, the son of Xuyen Wang and Laito Cheung of Vienna, has been named to the principal’s list for the second quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School.
* U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Freck of Vienna recently assumed duties as commanding officer of the guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) Bangor, Washington, on Jan. 21.
Freck relieved Capt. Andy Kimsey, from Kalamazoo, Mich., to assume the duties and responsibilities as Ohio’s commanding officer. Rear Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, Submarine Group 9, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.
Freck comes to Ohio from Submarine Squadron 19, where he served as deputy commodore.
“There is one adage that has been true since the first ship went to sea – a ship is nothing without a skilled, trained and motivated crew to man her,” he said. “So, as important as the ship is to our nation, she is nothing without the crew to bring her to life and take her to sea. You – the talented men and women of the crew of the Ohio – are the real national treasure, and I am thankful, humbled and blessed to be a part of the Ohio team.”
Ohio is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name, and is the first in her class of ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs) and guided-missile submarines (SSGNs). She was commissioned Nov. 11, 1981, and became the first of four Trident SSBNs to convert to SSGNs, completing its conversion Feb. 7, 2006.
Armed with tactical missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities, Ohio has the ability to conduct large-volume, short-notice strike missions and covertly deploy special operations forces.
Ohio and her sister ship USS Michigan (SSGN 727) are both homeported at NBK Bangor.
* Mason Community Arts Academy Violin Teaching Artist Claire Allen recently was named the 2019 Outstanding String Teacher Award by the Virginia Chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues,” said Allen. “As a new teacher, I was welcomed into the teaching community with fantastic teachers who have offered practical advice and tremendous empathy over the last several years. I am thankful to be considered in their company and humbled to receive this award from them.”
An Arlington native, Allen is an active performing violinist and teacher in the Washington area. She joined the Mason Community Arts Academy, the community-arts division of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, in 2013, and has expanded the strings program to provide the students with various types of classes, camps and performance opportunities.
“Our students have all have benefited from her hard work and dedication, and she is so worthy of this recognition,” said Elizabeth Curtis, executive director of Mason Community Arts Academy. “Under her incredible leadership and guidance, we have an excellent comprehensive strings program that serves our students and families with distinction.”
Allen’s students have participated in regional and national performances and competitions, such as the American Protégé Competition, the Boulanger Initiative Launch Festival, District XII Senior Honor Orchestra, and Academy’s Music Competition. Several of her students have been placed in the American Youth Debut Orchestra, the American Youth String Ensemble, or top orchestras at their middle and high schools.
