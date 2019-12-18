News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Vivek Ram of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-technology management; Phanindra Yadam of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-technology management; and Pradeep Jaidi of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information-technology management during recent commencement exercises at Campbellsville University.
* A team of four students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology has been named winner of the Congressional App Challenge in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.
Team members Sumanth Ratna, Autin Mitra, Sagar Gupta and Sahil Gupta entered “Politirate,” which quantitatively assesses politicians based on public news about them and their Twitter posts.
The app can be used by citizens, who can assess political candidates, as well as politicians, who can determine if their messages are helping or damaging their public image.
The app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
** A student at Edison High School emerged the winner of the American Legion Oratorical Contest, held on Dec. 8 at American Legion Post 270 in McLean.
Kheira Bekkadja received a stipend and now will move on to regional competition, to be held in Fairfax in January.
Each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Bekkadja impressed the judges with a speech titled “Enough is Enough!”
Two students at King Abdullah Academy – Zakia Syed and Noor Abuzinadah – earned second and third place, respectively.
Toastmasters International provided judges for the contest.
Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high-school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public-speaking skills.
** Sarah Strand of Vienna, a student at the University of the South, recently sailed in the South Pacific aboard a “tall ship” ocean-research vessel as part of the Climate & Society program offered by the Sea Education Association.
Participating students spent time aboard the 134-foot brigantine SSV Robert C. Seamans, serving as working members of the ship’s crew while also studying the impact of climate change on social institutions.
Prior to sailing, students spent five weeks in preparatory coursework in the U.S. before flying to New Zealand for additional academic work, followed by their travels on the ship.
** Marc Longstaff, the son of Richard and Maureen Longstaff of Vienna, and Taylor Wreath, the daughter of Doug and Heather Wreath of Vienna, have been named to the president’s list for the first quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Lawrence Carvana, the son of Gina Terry of Tysons and Kelvin Carvana of Chevy Chase, has been named to the dean’s list for the first quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy, while Richard Lee, the son of Laito Cheung and Xuyuen Wang of Vienna, has been named to the principal’s list.
* John S. Mengucci of Great Falls, president and CEO of CACI International, has been elected to the board of trustees of Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, N.Y.
Mengucci will be tapped for service on the board’s financial-affairs committee and “will bring his expertise in business, science and technology” to the board, university officials said.
Mengucci earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Clarkson in 1984, later earning a master of business administration degree from Syracuse University. His father, the late John R. Mengucci, also was a graduate of Clarkson.
