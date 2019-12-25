News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* George C. Marshall High School journalism teacher Dan Reinish has been named a Special Recognition Adviser by the Journalism Education Association, one of eight educators nationally selected for the honor.
Reinish began as a long-term substitute teacher and, at Marshall, stresses communication, technology and risk-taking.
“One of the most important 21st-century skills taught in this program is that of collaboration and problem-solving,” Reinish said. “The yearbook staff is broken up into a handful of small teams, each with a leader who is appointed by the editor-in-chief. Along the way, students run into the inherent challenges of teamwork. My first step is always to let students try to figure it out on their own – and they frequently do.”
Reinish said he believes that students learn as much by failing as they do by succeeding.
“I work hard to provide students with the tools, know-how, emotional support, time and space necessary to succeed,” he said. “But I also let my students try things that end up not working. I’ve seen many a well-intentioned organizational plan or system of accountability flop. I’ve seen students make decisions that are not necessarily the ones I would have made. This is because, at the end of the day, they need to be able to try things and see what happens.”
* The Business Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded grants totaling just over $69,000 to five area non-profit organizations serving local students.
The funding, representing the sixth annual grant cycle, supports organizations that provide STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] support to girls and young women in the local area, and brings to more than $300,000 the total grants disbursed by the organization.
“Our grantees can reach girls spanning critical ages and stretching across Northern Virginia,” said Amy Kay, who co-chairs the grants committee with Tessie Wilson. “Their work continues to inspire our dynamic members as we execute our strategic initiatives to empower girls and young women – and, in turn, help enhance thriving communities.”
“With women still underrepresented in most STEM professions, our focus is to give more girls opportunities to grow their confidence in these subjects,” added Tanya La Force, who chairs the Business Women’s Giving Circle.
Grant recipients in the current cycle included:
• Rosie Riveters (Arlington), which provides space for girls ages 4-14 to imagine, create and play while developing STEM skills.
• The House, Inc. (Prince William County), which will use the funding to provide financial and business-analytics programs to youth in middle and high school.
• Children’s Science Center Latina SciGirls (Fairfax County), which provides young Latinas with opportunities to engage with female mentors in STEM professions.
• Space of Her Own (Alexandria), which provides STEM projects to at-risk fifth-graders, and will also use funding to support activities for up to 90 girls in grades 6 to 8.
• TrailsforYouth (Fairfax County), which will support a weekly club that combines physical activities with STEM education for at-risk girls in grades 5 to 8.
Launched in 2014, there are now 76 members of the Business Women’s Giving Circle, each of whom contributes $1,100 per year to support grant-making causes in Northern Virginia. For information, see the Website at www.cfnova.org.
* Students from Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Fairfax recently presented a donation of approximately 10,000 soda-can tabs to the family of a child who has been fighting a heart issue on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities Charlottesville.
Students worked together to hold a soda-can-tab drive over the past few weeks, and their donations will be recycled in exchange for funds that will help offset the organization’s expenses and benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House.
Students also collected a box full of wish-list items that will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Charlottesville, the only organization that provides a temporary home-away-from-home for families whose children are receiving treatment for a serious illness or injury in that part of Virginia.
Through this initiative, Chesterbrook Academy students learned the importance of giving back to others, especially during the holiday season, school leaders said.
