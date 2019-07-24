News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Julia Gorka of McLean earned a bachelor of arts degree, summa cum laude, in public policy and law, and Kenendy Dunn of McLean earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science during recent commencement exercises at Trinity College.
Gorka was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society.
* Safa Farhoumand of Great Falls earned a degree during recent commencement exercises at Emory & Henry College.
** Maddie Frix and Kayla Speros of Great Falls; Elaine Dooley, Allie Eames, Margie Flessas, Caroline Jackson, Chase Lewis, Melissa McHenry, Emily Soutter and Julianna Swann of McLean; and Liam Newcomer of Oakton earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Sophia Dort of Vienna, a graduate of Oakcrest School, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring semester at Duke University.
* Delaney Connolly of Vienna and Christopher Rohan of McLean have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Loyola University Maryland.
* The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Virginia Tech:
– From Oakton: Nathaniel Abrahams, Kathleen Ambrose, Tara Amruthur, Hailey Arnold, Fariddedin Bazzal, Chaz Billak, Georgia Brandt, Siting Chen, Anne Clark, Elana Colbert, Mhataub Darvish, Patrick Davis, Sarah Davisson, John Dawson, Grace Finkbeiner, Matthew Genberg, Danielle Granato, John Hillen, Katherine Holman, Lindsay Hugel, Griffin Jenkins, Elise Jensen, Victoria Kao, Shashwot Kc, William Kenefick, Peter Kondakov, William Krisko, Katherine Kromer, Emily Marx, Brooke Mullis, Francis O’Toole, Annabelle Patton, Alexa Rebibo, Daniel Ro, Jacqueline Rothey, Christina Rusinski, Druv Sardana, Grace Shiveley, Rachel Stottlemyer, Svetlana Volchematieva, Stavros Voudouris, Madeline Weaver, Natalie Weaver, Julie Yim and Ziyan Zhang.
– From Vienna: Jirius Abdallah, Noah Adler, Ashwin Arora, Paige Atherton, Jana Barazia, Chase Barrand, Ian Bell, Michael Briggs, Margaret Brothers, Emily Burke, Eva Burns, Aymeric Busidan, Alexander Cann, Eric Cann, Sofia Cardenas, Krystal Chao, Neema Chinian, Ethan Claybrook, Hannah Colber, Sophia Cooper, Sabrina Cordelli, Ashton Cornman, Danielle Cuppett, Francis D’Amico, Adrianna Daly, Shannon Davis, Evan De Castro, Valentina Diaz, Michell Dirkse, Patrick Donnelly and Kelly Dunlap.
Courtney Ebersohl, Grace Fisher, Victoria French, Hannah Gaffney, Jason Gastrock, Genevieve Gemond, Julia Goyer, Laura Grose, Martin Hanapole, Alana Hassett, Nicholas Hatch, Kathryn Hayes, Colin Healy, Olivia Heinz, Clara Hellersund, Cara Henderson, Joseph Hilger, John Hinnenkamp, Cole Hitchner, Joseph Hoehner, Katherine Holmes, Helen Hoyt, Jake Hughes, Amro Hwary, Aisha Iqbal, Joradan Isaac, Brandon Kim, Cory Kim, Jiwoo Kim, Juwon Kim and Rachel Kim.
Ariel Lee, Sydney Lewis, Eric Link, Christopher Logan, Andrew Luo, Natalie Luu, Alexa Lynn, Piper Macnicol, Ellie Mandell, Ash Lee Manley, Jonathan Martell, Grant Martin, Anooshri Maskeri, Nicole McCartin, Daniel Medas, James Meehan, John Miller, Katherine Milton, Connor Morrissey, Foad Nachabe, Maya Negash, Erin Nihill, Kayla Noll, Tara O’Connell, Molly O’Donnell, Anthony O’Toole, Ahmad Obaidi, Mikalah Parsons, Brian Pawlow, Emma Peiffer, Abigail Perez Lopez, Azita Peters, Nicole Philipson, Owen Pilewski, Cristina Pizzano, Paul Plawin, Erin Preaskorn and Matthew Prillman.
Boman Raskin, Bronwyn Redd, Ceara Redd, Neha Reddy, Sasha Reynolds, Isabella Root, Madeleine Rouse, Allison Roush, Caitlin Ruske, Gaurav Sakhawala, Varun Scarlett, Erica Schermerhorn, Alexandra Schmitz, Katherine Schuck, Jacqueline Schultz, Matthew Scopa, Gulomnazir Shamsiev, Benjamin Sheridan, Melanie Sheilds, Joseph Shin, Netra Sivanandan, Connor Spehlmann, Katherine Springstreen, Catherine Stone, Johnathan Sullivan, Phillip Sullvan, Christopher Tan, Katherine Taylor, Oriana Tillery-Sucre, Alexandra Toloczko, Mia Toser, Lilly Tran, Katrina Uher, Meeshua Vang, Thao Vu, William Wallace, Christopher Weech, Jaelen White, Tate Wilhelm, Sydney Winn, Ivan Wong, Brandon Wu, Alec Yip, Gabriella Youssef and Daria Zahalsky.
** Four additional Fairfax County Public Schools graduating seniors have been named winners of college-sponsored scholarships by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Recipients of college-sponsored scholarships from the NMSC, with their probable career fields in parentheses, are:
– Christian Aliferis of James Madison High School (music), National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
– Ellen Chen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (computer science), National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.
– Vikrant Mahajan of Thomas Jefferson (neuroscience), National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
– Sebastian Vander Ploeg Fallon of Thomas Jefferson (physics), National Merit Carleton College Scholarship.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. Nationwide, more than 7,600 students have garnered Merit Scholarship awards in 2019.
** Joseany Mbakassy, the daughter of Antonio and Eduarda Mbakassy of McLean, recently graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy, and will attend Duke University.
** Marco Longstaff, the son of Richard and Maureen Longstaff of Vienna, has been named to the dean’s list for the fourth quarter, and Richard Lee, the son of Laito Cheung and Xuyuen Wang of Vienna, has been named to the principal’s list for the fourth quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.