News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Students from the Fairfax County Public Schools’ Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) program returned victorious from the 2019 SkillsUSA Culinary Arts Cake Decorating and Knife Skills competition, held recently at the Virginia State Fair in Doswell.
Twenty students from throughout Virginia competed in the cake-decorating competition, and seven Fairfax students garnered awards.
Josephine Booth from Edison Academy won the cake-decorating competition and was awarded a $200 scholarship. Aleiah Ali of Edison Academy placed second, Jazmin Diaz of Falls Church High School placed third, Allison Romero of Falls Church High School was fourth, Tatiana Enriquez of Edison Academy placed fifth, Mireylin Garcia of Falls Church High School was sixth and Maxi Liebisch of Falls Church High School was 10th.
Also, 34 Virginia students competed in the knife-skills competition, with four Fairfax students picking up honors.
In the knife-skills competition, Jaiden Baldwin of Edison Academy placed second, Sebastian Risebeck of Edison Academy was fourth, Kathy Vargas of Falls Church High School was eighth and Alexey Todaro of Edison Academy was 10th.
In the Electrical Construction and Engineering/Electrical Wiring contest, Edison Academy students Joantan Marquez-Ramos and Marvin Pereira Hernandez finished in the top 10, and in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration contest, Edison Academy students Joey Carty and Orlando Martinez each finished in the top 10.
The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence; to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance; and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.
* In collaboration with the Workhouse Arts Center, the Fairfax County Public Schools Fine Arts Office is presenting the 12th annual Artist Teacher Exhibition, an art exhibition recognizing the creativity and technical expertise of FCPS art teachers, which will be open to the public Oct. 9-26 in the McGuire Woods Gallery of the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
This year, 111 original works of art were submitted by 56 teachers. Art juror Ju Yun, owner and director of Ju Ju Art Gallery and J Art Studios, selected 50 artworks to be included in the exhibition.
Educators from the Sun Gazette coverage area whose works were selected for inclusion included Julia Bargo, James Madison High School; Lauren Patrizi Carpenter, Providence Elementary School; Christina Carroll, McLean High School; Matt Dunn, James Madison High School; Susannah Edwards, Louise Archer Elementary School; Adam Hatchl, Oakton High School; Johanna Little, James Madison High School; Janet Lundeen, Luther Jackson Middle School; Bethany Mallino, Wolftrap Elementary School; and Anne Nagy, Dranesville Elementary School.
* ADVANCE, a partnership between George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College that is redefining the transfer experience from two-year to four-year institutions, has been selected to receive the 2019 John N. Gardner Institutional Excellence for Students in Transition Award.
The award is presented by the National Resource Center for the First Year Experience and Students in Transition.
Launched in the fall of 2018, ADVANCE “has not only seen tremendous success, but has radically transformed the internal practices at Mason and the way they collaborate with colleagues at NOVA,” university officials said.
“Mason and NOVA are honored to be receiving this award,” said Ashlie Prioleau, executive director of the initiative. “Our institutions have a long and impressive history of collaboration.
“In many ways, ADVANCE is a culmination of our efforts to support transfer students and ease some of the transitional barriers they experience,” Prioleau said. “Together, we are building what we believe is a national model for dramatically expanding educational access and helping students succeed throughout their academic journey and beyond.”
* Marymount University officials recently traveled to Hungary, working to cement a relationship with Széchenyi István University in Gyor.
The two institutions earlier signed a partnership agreement, and according to university officials, the Marymount delegation traveled to Europe to discuss items ranging from student and teacher exchanges to joint research and the possibility of double degrees.
Last spring, a delegation from Széchenyi István University visited Marymount to sign the partnership agreement.
During the recent trip to Hungary, which was led by Marymount president Irma Becerra, the Arlington contingent had the opportunity to meet with political, business and religious leaders, according to a report from the Hungary Today Website.
