Student-journalists from nine different publications at six Fairfax County public schools have been named Crown Award finalists by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for work produced during the 2018-19 academic year.
All nine of the nominated publications will receive either a Silver or Gold Crown Award at an award ceremony at Columbia University next March.
Among schools in the Sun Gazette coverage area, McLean High School (Meghan Percival, adviser) and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (Erinn Harris) are finalists in the yearbook category and McLean High School (Lindsay Benedict) and Thomas Jefferson (Erinn Harris) are finalists in the hybrid-news category.
